DFL, GOP fail to reach self-imposed deadline on state budget targets

The Forum papers’ Don Davis reports: “The House and Senate have passed separate budget bills, in some cases widely different, for various parts of state government. They have vastly different budget plans for key spending areas, such as health-human services and education. And months after setting a Monday deadline for themselves to decide how much each area of state government would receive in the two-year budget that begins July 1, Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Gazelka abruptly called off their talks Monday around 10:30 p.m.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis chef and Young Joni owner Ann Kim accepted the James Beard award for Best Chef: Midwest Monday night. … Kim came to Minnesota from Korea when she was 4 years old and grew up watching her mom cook in their Apple Valley home. Kim didn’t go to culinary school. In fact, she had an Ivy League education. Kim left a career as an actor to open pizza joints.”

At the Pioneer Press, Ross Raihala writes, “ ‘Live from Here,’ the public radio variety show formerly known as ‘A Prairie Home Companion,’ is abandoning its longtime home of St. Paul and will broadcast its upcoming fourth season from Town Hall in New York City. ‘This season has been a dream for me and I’m chomping at the bit to build on it,’ host Chris Thile told the website Jambase. … The move comes as little surprise to those who’ve followed the radio show’s transition from founder Garrison Keillor to Thile.”

The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otarola reports, “A Minneapolis City Council committee voted Monday to revise a controversial proposal to change how the city’s 70 neighborhood organizations operate. Neighborhood leaders worried about increase governmental control and potential funding cuts had criticized the plan, which has been years in the making and was released earlier this year. The vote followed a lengthy public hearing dominated by residents who criticized it as a threat to the groups’ survival and a missed opportunity to support their work.”

For MPR, Alisa Roth says, “Attorneys for the plaintiffs in a major class-action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group argue that the insurer needs to reprocess tens of thousands of claims. In February, a federal judge in California ruled the Minnetonka-based health insurer denied claims for behavioral health care based on overly restrictive guidelines that put profit over patients. Now, in a proposed remedy, the plaintiffs’ attorneys want UnitedHealth to adopt new guidelines and take another look.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Neil Justin , “The last time Louis C.K. was in the Twin Cities, he made an unannounced appearance at one of his favorite venues, Acme Comedy Co., showing his support for the club, which was then in a war of words with a nearby parking lot developer. … This week’s appearances in Minneapolis were only announced on Saturday But plenty of people responded negatively to the booking on social media, including comedians Nikki Glaser and Laurie Kilmartin, ‘Welcome to the Dollhouse’ actress Heather Matarazzo and ‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi.”

For New Hampshire Public Radio, Josh Rogers says, “Amy Klobuchar visited a Nashua recovery center Monday to talk up her $100 billion plan to address mental health and addiction. Klobuchar says the country needs a president willing to lead on this issue. Klobuchar says her background — as a prosecutor, and as the daughter of an alcoholic — shapes her approach to addiction policy. She says the country is long overdue for a truly national approach to boosting treatment.”

Josh Verges of the Pioneer Press reports, “A former assistant athletics director was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for stealing $361,336 from the University of Minnesota over five years. Brent Holck, 37, was given a lighter-than-expected sentence because he’s taken responsibility for his crime and is making efforts to pay back what he stole. From April 2012 through January 2017, Holck would cancel ticket sales to games after they’d taken place and deposit the refunded money into his own accounts. He also issued game tickets and parking passes to acquaintances, who then sold them and kicked back most of the proceeds to Holck.”