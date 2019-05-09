Duluth snow total nearly doubles previous May record

Congrats, we guess? The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Winter struck back with record May snowfalls over the past two days — coating the Northland in snow, and causing weather alerts lasting until 11 a.m. today. … All told, 10.6 inches of snow accumulated at Duluth International Airport, a record for May that also included a single day record of 8.3 on Wednesday alone. It was the snowiest May day on record since 5.5 inches fell in 1902.”

Look who’s back in the news. The Washington Examiner’s Sean Higgins reports: “Former Minnesota Republican congressman Erik Paulsen announced on Wednesday he had joined the Pass USMCA Coalition, an ad-hoc group of trade associations lobbying Congress to pass President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.”

Not giving up. The Minnesota Daily’s Michelle Griffith reports: “The Minnesota Student Association will continue to push for renaming four University of Minnesota campus buildings, according to a letter released Wednesday. … The names four buildings — Coffman Union, Coffey Hall, Nicholson Hall and Middlebrook Hall — have been subject to debate after a task force report found their namesakes to have exhibited racist and anti-Semitic actions.”

Things looking brighter. KARE’s Danny Spewak reports: “The switch to LED is complete. … Xcel Energy’s two-year project in Minneapolis to convert 24,000 streetlights to LED just wrapped up in the past few weeks, according to an Xcel spokeperson, bringing a conclusion to a massive project that will change the way many residential streets look at night.”

