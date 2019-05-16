Ellison: Schools can’t withhold diplomas over lunch debts

In the Star Tribune, Matt McKinney writes, “The state attorney general on Wednesday issued a binding opinion that schools cannot withhold a student’s diploma over unpaid lunch debt. The opinion, regarded as law unless a court or the Legislature says otherwise, says existing statutes already prohibit withholding a diploma for nonpayment of fees or demeaning a child over unpaid lunch debt. ‘Minnesota law supports the principle that living with the dignity and respect that comes from participating in a graduation ceremony cannot be restricted by your ability to afford your life,’ Attorney General Keith Ellison said.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Minnesota lawmakers slid past a self-set deadline for striking a budget agreement in a day of fits-and-starts negotiations, although the unwillingness of top leaders to say much about their talks suggested real deal-making was in full swing. The closed-door discussions — a ritual that the new crop of leaders had hoped to keep to a minimum this year — left little public indication of what obstacles had been dispensed with and what pressure points remained.”

From the PiPress: “Another day, another ranking on the Internet. In a recently published ranking of worst cities in each state in USA Today, St. Paul came out on the bottom for the North Star State. The listing flies in the face of the slogan on the city’s website, which proclaims St. Paul as “The Most Livable City in America.” And it comes just as U.S. News & World Report ranked Minnesota the third-best state in the country.”

Says Tim Nelson for MPR, “The Minnesota Twins are weighing changes to security at the entrance to Target Field, including discussions about what may be allowed through the gates. A spokesperson for the team called the discussions very preliminary, limited so far to a single meeting this week to solicit ideas.”

Says Dave Chanen for the Star Tribune , “The Minneapolis Park Board moved one step closer Wednesday night toWith little debate, the board’s five-member Administration and Finance Committee unanimously approved two resolutions for the name change, which still must be voted on by the full nine-member board. More than a dozen people spoke in favor of the renaming before the committee took action.”

In City Pages, Hannah Jones writes: “Imagine the city 20, 40 years down the line, and envision its brand-new banks, coffee shops, and hamburger joints. Ask yourself: Do you see any drive-thru windows? That’s the question the city is asking itself now. On Thursday, the Minneapolis Planning Commission will entertain an all-out ban on new drive-thrus throughout the city.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Adelle Whitefoot writes: “Duluth Edison Charter Schools is facing a lawsuit as three families with students of color are alleging racial discrimination on the part of students, staff and administration, as well as allowing systemic racism to continually occur. Filed last month, the lawsuit alleges the three students have experienced racist, unfair, hurtful and, at times, dangerous interactions at Duluth Edison with staff and students. The lawsuit also claims Duluth Edison treats black students differently than their white peers.”

For the PiPress, Jess Fleming writes, “Spring Cafe is now open in the Como Park Pavilion. The casual, counter-service restaurant looks exactly the same as it did last summer, but it’s now under new management. Lancer Catering, which provides food service for the Science Museum of Minnesota, Como Zoo and other local venues, bought out Matty O’Reilly’s contract and has vastly changed the menu.”