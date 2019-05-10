Emails: Augsburg president thinks consensus exists to boot St. Thomas from MIAC

The martyrdom of St. Thomas. The Star Tribune’s Rachel Blount and Chip Scoggins report: “Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow believes a consensus has formed among MIAC schools to remove St. Thomas from the conference and ‘reluctantly supports’ that decision, according to e-mails obtained by the Star Tribune. … In an exchange with an Augsburg supporter, Pribbenow wrote that several schools have threatened to leave the MIAC in recent years. He said he wants ‘the MIAC to remain as whole as is possible,’ even if it means St. Thomas must be expelled.”

That time the Legislature almost banned conversion therapy. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Last week, Minnesota state Sen. Scott Dibble (D-Minneapolis) was putting together an amendment on a highly personal issue: conversion therapy. … Dibble is an openly gay man, and he grew up in an evangelical background. He used to ‘pray’ that one day he’d wake up straight. That’s the seductive claim behind conversion therapy – that queerness is something that can be fixed or removed. … But in the heart of a debate on the amendment, Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) called for a recess and summoned his fellow Republicans to a meeting. ‘I knew this probably wasn’t good,’ Dibble says.”

Reconfiguring. WCCO reports: “Twin Cities-based MyPillow is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce at its manufacturing plant in Shakopee. … That means about 150 employees will be without jobs.”

Nurses in demand. The Rochester Post-Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports: “Winona State University–Rochester student Hannah Ringler began her search for a nursing job two months before her graduation. The 22-year-old had a job locked up a week later. … Like Ringler, many new registered nurses are finding that employers can’t wait to hire them. Several said they had jobs lined up weeks, if not months, before Thursday’s ceremony. As many as one-third to one-half of Thursday’s graduates have confirmed start dates, officials said.”

In other news…

