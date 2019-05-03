Grand Old Day back on for 2019

From MPR: “The Grand Old Day celebration in St. Paul is back on for 2019, after all. In April, organizers of the 45-year-old street festival announced its cancellation this year, citing cost. A last-minute effort to raise funding to save the tradition quickly followed the announcement.”

Says Brett Samuels for The Hill, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Thursday asked special counsel Robert Mueller whether his team reviewed President Trump’s taxes as part of their investigation into Russian election interference, something Trump has said he assumes Muller’s team studied. Klobuchar, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, wrote to Mueller seeking information on whether investigators obtained Trump’s personal tax returns or financial statements from the Trump Organization. … Klobuchar sent her letter to Mueller one day after she raised the issue of Trump’s taxes during a contentious hearing with Attorney General William Barr.”

KSTP reports: “A judge is keeping secret the names of jurors who convicted a Minneapolis police officer this week in the shooting of an unarmed woman. Judge Kathryn Quaintance cited the possibility of unwanted publicity and harassment in an order Thursday that keeps the jurors’ identification sealed for 90 more days. The jury on Tuesday convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … Quaintance had cited the same factors when she ordered a confidential jury when trial began a month ago.” For the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel reports, “Minnesota has long allowed people who rape their partner to escape penalties if they meet certain conditions, a law Gov. Tim Walz called ‘antiquated and shameful’ before repealing it Thursday. But before Walz took up his pen to sign the bill removing the exemption, he turned to a woman who stood beside him. ‘The concept of a pre-existing relationship defense should never have been part of our criminal statutes,’ Walz said. ‘It’s reprehensible, and because of Jenny it is now going to be repealed.’ Jenny Teeson has spent months telling legislators the story of how she was drugged and sexually assaulted by her then-husband. But under state law, he could not be prosecuted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.”

At MPR, Peter Cox says , “As Americans spend more money on their pets’ health, the city of Minneapolis is trying to help dog and cat owners. Four times a year Minneapolis holds a low-cost vaccination clinic for the pets of Minneapolis residents. They offer rabies and distemper vaccines, along with microchipping..”

For the Pioneer Press, Jess Fleming says, “Tim Horton’s, the Canadian coffee and doughnut shop that has invaded the Twin Cities in the past few years, appears to be pulling out of the area. An employee at the Eagan location confirmed that the restaurant had closed as of Thursday and said that others in the same franchise group, owned by Tim-Minn Inc., could be closing, too.’”

The Star Tribune’s John Reinan says, “One child is dead and another was seriously hurt after falling from an upper floor of an apartment building along Minneapolis’ Midtown Greenway on Thursday afternoon, police said. The two children were both under the age of 4. Late Thursday, police spokesman John Elder, the injured child’s condition had been upgraded ‘and injuries are now believed to be non-life threatening.’”

From the AP: “The University of Colorado has named Mark Kennedy as its next president amid protests that the former Republican U.S. representative is out of step with the school’s values. The Boulder Daily Camera reports regents voted 5-4 along party lines Thursday in favor of Kennedy, who is currently president of the University of North Dakota. Kennedy has been criticized since he was publicly named as the lone finalist April 10 for his conservative congressional voting record, as well as for his responses during five open forums held last week.