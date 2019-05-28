Judge dismisses developer lawsuit over Lowry Grove

Denied. The Star Tribune’s Hannah Covington reports: “A federal judge has dismissed a developer’s lawsuit over a plan to build high-density housing on a St. Anthony site known for decades as Lowry Grove, the suburb’s now-defunct mobile home park. … Developer Brad Hoyt last year sued the city of St. Anthony, alleging that city officials had induced his company to buy and close Lowry Grove without intending to approve the project meant to take its place.”

New credential. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman writes: “In addition to their caps and gowns, some of the high school graduates crossing commencement stages this spring will have an unusual and honorary distinction: the seal of biliteracy. … It’s an award granted to graduating students who demonstrate proficiency in another language, in addition to English.”

Creek up, homeowners up a creek. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “Minnehaha Creek is flooding, which has uprooted trees in some areas and started leaking into the basements of some south Minneapolis homeowners. … Heather Cox lives on Forestdale Road, just west of Penn Avenue and south of 52nd Street. She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was working in her kitchen when things got a little dicey Monday afternoon.”

the Chaska Herald’s Mark Olson reports: “The Jordan river crossing is closed again. …according to a Carver County news release.”

Delegation watch. The Washington Post’s Paul Kane’s report on the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has a cameo from Minnesota’s own Rep. Dean Phillips: “It’s one of the most important committees in Congress, yet it has only temporary office space. It has just two full-time legislative staff members. And it borrows other committees’ rooms to hold hearings. … But against those odds, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is pushing ahead with a bipartisan approach that could produce some of the most important work of the 116th Congress.”

Found a mole to whack: “St. Paul to investigate after learning of unlicensed short-term rental platform” [Star Tribune]

Making moves: “Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau Named CEO of Vitals Aware Services” [Twin Cities Business]

Meet a St. Paulite: “twin city sidewalks: Public Character #9: Philip Carlton, Sidewalk Painter” [twin city sidewalks]

Keep an eye out: “Escaped bison still on the lam” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

It’s a trend: “Evidence continues to mount of an anti-pizza conspiracy in Minneapolis” [City Pages]

Enjoy these controversial Minnesota takes: “Minnesotan admits he doesn’t like spoon and cherry sculpture, all hell breaks loose” [City Pages]