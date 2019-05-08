Judge orders Minneapolis officials to court for update on Jamar Clark suit

At MPR, Bill Wareham reports, “A federal judge has ordered Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials to appear in court Wednesday for a status report on the lawsuit filed by the family of Jamar Clark, who was killed by police during a confrontation in November 2015. … It comes just days after the city settled a lawsuit for $20 million with the family of Justine Ruszcyzk, a white woman from Australia who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in 2017. … No criminal charges were brought against officers Dustin Schwarze and Mark Ringgenberg, who are named as defendants in the Clark family’s civil suit.”

The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports: “Hopeful talk about bipartisan cooperation at the Minnesota Legislature hit the brick wall of reality when Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz and leaders for House Democrats and Senate Republicans broke off budget negotiations, leaving the two sides blaming each other Tuesday for the lack of agreement on spending and taxes.”

KSTP-TV’s Jessica Miles reports: “After it passed both the House and Senate unanimously, Governor Tim Walz on Monday signed a bill into law that will give Minnesotans a chance to have their parental rights restored. While lawmakers aren’t split on the new law, child welfare experts are. The new law states parents who have their parental rights terminated due to non-egregious harm, such as mental illness or chemical dependency, can now petition the court to get their children back.”

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn says: “A new study from the University of Minnesota links the decline of walleye in Mille Lacs Lake to a loss of habitat that has resulted from clearer water. Published Tuesday in the journal Ecosphere, the study suggests those changing conditions could be used to help determine the sustainable number of walleye that can be harvested from the lake in a given season.”

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “Sutherland CBD plans to open its second location in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. … Sutherland sells products made with hemp oil and cannabidiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating derivative of cannabis plants said to help with anxiety and other ails. CBD has recently skyrocketed in popularity for its perceived health and skin care benefits.”

Jennifer Bjorhus of the Star Tribune says, “Rep. Betty McCollum used part of a congressional budget hearing Tuesday to grill U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt over decisions to advance copper-nickel mining in northeastern Minnesota. McCollum, chairwoman of a powerful House subcommittee that controls Interior’s budget, asked Bernhardt to address the Trump administration’s ‘reckless push to mine and drill in our public lands, including in my home state of Minnesota, where sulfide ore mining poses a critical risk to the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area and Voyageurs National Park.’”

Forum News Service story says: “Vice President, May 9, according to a White House official. The stop will be part of a visit to Minnesota during which Pence plans to promote the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. … As part of his Minnesota trip, Pence is slated to visit R & J Johnson Farms near Glyndon in Clay County. … Pence is also scheduled to visit St. Paul and appear at Gerdau Ameristeel, where he will tour the mill on the Mississippi River southeast of downtown and speak to employees, the White House official said.”

Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune says, “Authorities are pursuing swift action to permanently shut down an unlicensed Cottage Grove day-care operation after allegations that a woman was drunk with 12 small children in her home. Megan K. Martin, 25, is scheduled to appear Friday in Washington County District Court as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the County Attorney’s Office seeking to put her out of the day-care business for good.”