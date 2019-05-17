Metro Transit to suspend early morning Green Line service starting in August

The trains run on time, just not these times. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Metro Transit confirmed Friday that it will shut down Green Line light-rail service for two hours early weekday mornings beginning in August. … Four Green Line trips that now run between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on weekdays will be replaced with bus service ‘to allow for safer and more timely maintenance’ on the light-rail corridor, according to a Metro Transit blog post from General Manager Wes Kooistra.”

Still searching for an upside. MPR’s John Enger writes: “Sometimes, a particularly harsh winter will put a dent in Minnesota’s deer tick population. Think of it as nature’s way of rewarding humanity after a long, cold winter. Only deer ticks transmit Lyme disease. … This winter was pretty rough. But was it bad enough to kill off the ticks? … The short answer: probably not.”

Getting to know the new neighbors. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Lundy reports: “His Cook County neighbors aren’t exactly putting out the welcome mat for Seth Jeffs. … ‘We just want to bring awareness to the community, that there’s a landowner here with his past,’ Cook County businessman Mike Larson said this week. ‘I trust that he’s trying to make a better life for himself. The evidence doesn’t dictate that.’ … Larson is part of a group of Cook County residents who organized two gatherings this weekend in response to the arrival of Jeffs, who has been part of a religious sect with practices that include its leader having sex with underage girls. Criminal complaints allege Jeffs was among a group of sect leaders who watched as numerous such acts took place.”

Being a good neighbor. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “DFL Rep. Betty McCollum wants the federal government to examine the pollution risk posed to Canada from the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, near the Boundary Waters. … McCollum’s research request, tucked into a spending bill approved earlier this week by the House Appropriations Committee, came a day after the Trump administration renewed controversial 10-year mineral leases for the proposed underground mine.”

In other news…

Firefox update: “Missing red panda found in tree near Red River Zoo” [Fargo Forum]

Calling all bird fans: “Rare bird draws enthusiasts to SE” [New Ulm Journal]

Lotta bacon on the line: “Billion dollar threat: Foreign pig disease could paralyze Minnesota economy” [KSTP]

Minnesotan making a worldwide splash: “Somali-American model Halima Aden’s Sports Illustrated burkini pics ‘changed lives’” [The West Australian]