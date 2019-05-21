Minneapolis ‘navigation center’ to close by June 3

How’d the navigation center work out? MPR’s Max Nesterak takes a look: “As a Minneapolis shelter that was designed to temporarily house people from the state’s largest tent encampment gets ready to close, about 50 individuals are still living there. … But most, like Artemis Griffin, have an apartment lined up.”

Getting a little crowded. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The Twin Cities are growing from the center. St. Paul and Minneapolis added 75,000 people between them from 2010 to 2018, leading the region’s population growth. … And among the municipalities that added the most people, half of the top six are urban or established suburban areas in the east metro. Rural communities have shown more modest growth.”

An unintended consequence? KSTP’s Jessica Miles reports: “A Chinese teacher in the St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) school district will no longer be able to teach next year because of some changes made by Minnesota lawmakers. … Hundreds of teachers could be impacted by the changes. … Students at St. Michael Albertville High School aren’t shy to share what they love about their Chinese teacher, Sonny Wang. … Minnesota lawmakers made changes to teacher licensure in 2017, which went into effect last July, mandating non-licensed comunity experts, like Wang, have a bachelor’s degree.”

Shooting in Red Wing. River Towns reports: “A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, according to police. The suspect had barricaded himself in a residence at 1910 Twin Bluff Road. … The victim had not been identified Tuesday morning. Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said it is unclear what relationship, if any, the victim and suspect share. The victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester. … The shooting remains under investigation, Pohlman said.”

In other news …

Tank’s not empty: “We asked Gov. Tim Walz why he gave up the gas tax. Here’s what he said.” [Pioneer Press]

Still plenty of questions: “Here’s what the bipartisan state budget could mean for Greater Minnesota” [Echo Press]

McLaughlin headed to LISC: “Former Hennepin commissioner Peter McLaughlin to work for community development organization” [Star Tribune]

Started in 2012: “St. John’s University president to step down” [St. Cloud Times]

And that’s the most important thing: “Museum of Russian Art hires new executive director with strong Twin Cities ties” [Star Tribune]

Notable, or notorious, Minnesotan: “Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Privately Lobbied Trump to Pardon Accused War Criminals” [The Daily Beast]

The only thing smokin’ hot here is the deals: “Steaming pizza billboard is NOT on fire, cheesed-off Mounds View authorities say” [Pioneer Press]

Still mostly too cold: “Just 56% of state’s corn crop planted” [Mankato Free Press]

Massive election — guaranteed: “Yup, that’s Minnesota congressional candidate David Sandbeck’s ad on PornHub” [City Pages]

Big on #apron Instagram: “The Craftmade Chef Aprons Taking Over Local Kitchens” [Mpls St Paul Magazine]

Something happened, but it’s OK now: “Authorities: ‘Active incident’ in Dakota County resolved peacefully” [KSTP]

A business built on a foundation of, uh, sand: “More Wisconsin sand mines may close, expert says” [Finance & Commerce]

Looks really cool: “The Moon has landed at the Bell Museum” [City Pages]

Cereal on ice cream is a thing — why not ice cream cereal? “General Mills Drumstick Cereal” [Pop Sugar]

Ale-omino: “Trampled By Turtles Release Beer In Collaboration With Bent Paddle Brewing Company” [Show the Show]