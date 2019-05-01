Minnesota House votes on Bde Maka Ska name

Dave Orrick at the Pioneer Press has a piece on the Minnesota House voting to rename “Lake Calhoun” in Minneapolis to “Bde Maka Ska”: “Democratic lawmakers, by and large, favor Bde Maka Ska. The change was proposed in the House by Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, and approved on a voice vote. An audible number of ‘no’ votes came from the Republican side of the chamber, but none spoke against it, and it’s unclear how many feel strongly about it.”

Patrick Condon at the Star Tribune reports Kelly D. Holstine, Minnesota’s most recent Teacher of the Year, boycotted a recent White House ceremony: “Minnesota’s most recent teacher of the year boycotted a White House visit with President Donald Trump on Monday to protest administration policies that she said defy her core belief that every student matters. … ‘I work with a lot of students who face discrimination and prejudice every day of their lives,’ Holstine said Tuesday of her work at the alternative high school. ‘My frustration with the current administration are the messages and the actions and the policies and the words about the population of students I work with. It impacts them, and it hurts them. It impacts them both in their hearts, and it hurts them in the world because they have to deal with the fallout of all that discrimination.'”

KSTP-TV has video of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s reaction to the Noor verdict: “In a statement, Frey said, in part, ‘What matters most for Minneapolis is how we respond in the days and weeks ahead. Our city must come together – not for any single person, entity, or organization – not for any reason beyond our love for each other and the values that hold us together.'”

WCCO-TV covered the release of a statement by the Somali American Police Association (SAPA) on the verdict: “As a result of this case, SAPA says it fears that there’ll be a devastating impact to police moral and the recruitment of minority officers across the country. ‘And while historically it has not been uncommon for minority officers to receive differential treatment, it is discouraging to see this treatment persist in 2019,’ the group’s statement said, adding: ‘Never the less, SAPA will continue fulfilling its mission of building trust among communities, neighbors and police.'”

In other news…

