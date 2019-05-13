Minnesota joins price-fixing suit against generic drug manufacturers

World’s best medical system. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that the state is joining a major lawsuit filed against the makers of more than 100 generic prescription medications accused of illegally fixing prices. … Minnesota joins 42 states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in the lawsuit, led by the state of Connecticut.”

Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling notwithstanding. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “What’s in a name? … That’s the question residents of the neighborhood currently known as ECCO, or the East Calhoun Community Organization, are wrestling with this summer. … In the wake of Lake Calhoun being redubbed Bde Maka Ska, its original Dakota name meaning Lake White Earth, the neighborhood is one of several entities deciding whether to change its title, too.”

Interesting that this is such a big problem. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A new ordinance in Shakopee will require consumers to show a picture ID to buy Visa, Mastercard or American Express gift cards with a credit card at stores, a move the police chief believes will reduce fraud. … The City Council passed the ordinance last week. It also prohibits buying the three types of gift cards in a self-service checkout lane.”

A new option for sellers. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports: “Online property giant Zillow has launched a new service in the Twin Cities where it will make an offer to buy homes directly from sellers. … Zillow on Monday made Minneapolis-St. Paul the 10th metro area in the country where it operates Zillow Offers, a service where it buys homes, prepares them for showings, and then lists them for sale.”

In other news…

A followup to this weird saga: “Former St. Paul City Council candidate sentenced for posting topless photo of wife online” [Duluth News Tribune]

New Americans: “St. Paul set to welcome over 1,000 new U.S. citizens” [KSTP]

Proposed for May 14th: “Minnesota could get a new state holiday: Hmong-Lao Veterans Memorial Day” [MPR]

Final chapter: “‘Funeral’ for Micawber’s Books gives fans a chance to say goodbye” [Pioneer Press]

Honestly, no: “Did you see Aaron Rodgers’ cameo on ‘Game of Thrones?’” [KARE]

Set to become a publishing mogul: “Skier Lindsey Vonn plans memoir in 2020” [St. Cloud Times]

Downsizing: “Michele Bachmann just sold her $1M Minnesota home; take a peek inside” [City Pages]

And dropping its cocktail room: “Wander North Distillery will wander off to a new location” [City Pages]