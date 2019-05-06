Noor appeal likely to hinge on third-degree murder conviction

On the appeal for Mohamed Noor, the Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson says: “As former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor awaits sentencing next month for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, one of the verdicts against him has come into question by legal observers — a third-degree murder conviction that carries a sentence of more than a decade. It’s a charge not often leveled in Hennepin County and is generally reserved for defendants who supply drugs resulting in overdose deaths. … Veteran Twin Cities lawyers say that conviction provides the most obvious target for a successful appeal by Noor.”

According to the AP and MPR: “Police say Minnesota state lawmaker Matt Grossell was arrested when he refused to leave a St. Paul hospital where he was taken after allegedly causing a ruckus at a hotel bar. St. Paul police said in a news release Sunday that officers were called to the Best Western Plus Capitol Ridge about 1 a.m. Saturday after hotel security complained that an intoxicated man was acting disorderly in the bar area. Officers called paramedics after determining the 53-year-old Grossell, a Republican representative from Clearbrook, could not care for himself. Grossell was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was checked out and cleared. Police said Grossell was argumentative with staff and, after refusing to leave, he was taken to jail for trespassing.”

Says Cody Nelson for MPR, “Abnormally high precipitation and runoff are pushing Lake Superior to what could become record-breaking water levels for the month of May. Water levels on the great lake increased by more than 5 inches last month, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control. That’s about 62 percent more than the average water level increase for April. The board said communities along Lake Superior should prepare for shoreline erosion. … Lake Superior is sitting at about 15 inches higher than historical averages for May, and 9 inches higher than it was this time last year.”

The Pioneer Press Deanna Weniger writes: “A former Twin Cities man accused of faking his death in order to collect $2 million in life insurance pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Minneapolis, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Igor Vorotinov, 54, formerly of Maple Grove, was convicted of one count of mail fraud by U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz. His sentencing is set for July 29. Vorotinov took out an insurance policy with Mutual of Omaha in 2010 and named his ex-wife, Irina Vorotinov, as his primary beneficiary.”

For MPR, Andrew Krueger writes : “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported in a news release that the incident — in which shots were fired and a person being pursued by deputies was struck by a squad car — happened shortly after 3 p.m. in Hermantown. The person being pursued died at the scene.”

In the Star Tribune, Jon Bream writes, “On Night 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Garth Brooks continued his over-the-top, I-can’t-believe-how-much-you-love-me ways. ‘Of all my trips to St. Paul Minneapolis, this one kicks the [crap] out of all of them,’ he said near the end of the concert. Perhaps. But the folks who saw Friday night’s show may think they saw the better performance. On Saturday, a seemingly winded Garth played two hours, covering 22 tunes. On Friday, he offered 29 numbers (if you count Happy Birthday to a crew member) over about 2 ½ hours.”

At MPR, Peter Cox reports, “A teacher from South St. Paul Secondary School, who has been dedicated to helping all students see themselves as successful in the classroom, in professional fields and as community leaders, is the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Jessica Davis received the honor at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. The award is given each year by Education Minnesota, the state teachers’ union.”