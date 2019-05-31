Noor’s attorneys to ask for no prison time

Might Mohamed Noor avoid a prison sentence? KSTP reports that’s what his lawyers are asking for: “Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed woman in 2017 plan to ask a sentencing judge for no prison time. … If that’s not granted, they’re seeking less prison time than state sentencing guidelines recommend.”

Fields still all wet. The AP reports (via the Star Tribune): “Between the country’s trade dispute with China and the seemingly endless storms that have drenched the central U.S., Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt has had plenty of time to think about whether it’s too late to plant this season, how much federal aid he might get if he does or whether to skip it altogether and opt for an insurance payment. … Ewoldt is one of thousands of Midwestern farmers facing such decisions as they endure a spring like no other. It started with poor corn and soybean prices falling even further as the U.S. and China imposed new tariffs, and was compounded by torrential rain and flooding that has made planting impossible and killed off crops that were just starting to emerge.”

Were legislative chronic wasting disease efforts a chronic waste of time? MPR’s John Enger looks at how effective the new laws might be: “Chronic wasting disease was a contentious topic this legislative session. Lawmakers came in with a laundry list of tough proposals designed to slow the spread of the fatal deer disease. … But those bills were quickly whittled away by committees and compromise. What actually passed is less drastic, but experts say Minnesota’s new CWD measures are a good start. … The most notable bill enforces what’s referred to as mandatory depopulation. If CWD is found on a captive deer farm, the whole herd is now required to be wiped out.”

Changes needed at Southwest High foundation? The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb writes: “A group of parents focused on combating systemic inequities are demanding that the Southwest High School Foundation change its approach to raising and distributing funds. … The group, called White on White, said the foundation should raise money at less exclusive venues and that its all-white board needs a more diverse membership. The parents also said the foundation should focus grants on students who have been historically underserved and make the application process easier to understand for people from marginalized communities.”

The New York Times’ Tess Thackara writes: “In early June,‘Idiot Strings, The Things We Carry’ (2017), by Sonya Kelliher-Combs, an Athabascan and Inupiat artist from Alaska, is a series of goat and sheep hide pouches attached to strings, forming floating pockets. They cast shadows on the ground, creating an ethereal effect.”

Minneapolis nonprofit gets the AOC bump. KARE’s Sharon Yoo writes: “Say what you will about New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but you can’t deny her ability to connect on social media. … She has 4.3 million followers on Twitter and 3.5 million on Instagram. So when she posts something, people tend to notice. And all that attention was not something one Minneapolis non-profit was not prepared for. … 24 hours or so ago, the team at Green Card Voices was not expecting to be in a mass assembly line for deliveries. Green Card Voices is a non-profit in South Minneapolis that highlights immigration stories.”

For more on Green Card Voices, check out Ibrahim Hirsi’s report from last year: “Green Card Voices finds a publishing niche in documenting the rich and varied lives of immigrants in America”

In other news…

The question on everyone’s mind: “Why is the Minnesota Legislature’s session so short?” [Star Tribune]

Bong Bridge nearly cached: “I-35 drops to single lanes Monday near Bong Bridge” [Duluth News Tribune]

It’s high school seniors, but we prefer to imagine the alternative: “Police stop senior ATV ‘parade’ in North Branch” [KARE]

B-list no longer: “Meet the rusty patched bumblebee, Minnesota’s new bee ambassador” [MPR]

Thinkin’ about ibis: “What the heck’s this tropical bird doing in western Minnesota?” [City Pages]

We’ll miss you, Bob! “Bob Collins retiring from MPR News” [KARE]

Reeks of shenanigans: “Judge to consider if anonymous group can introduce new appraisal evidence in Costco case” [St. Cloud Times]

Tomorrow: “A day for people to clear their warrants and ‘move on with their own lives’” [MPR]

Moving on after the Bde Maka Ska pavilion fire: “Black Business Spotlight: Lola on the Lake” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Very fishy:

Large muskies swept out of Lake Nokomis by the floods are now struggling on the running path. They’re too big and the overflow is too shallow for them to get back. Attention ⁦@MplsParkBoard⁩ ⁦@mndnr⁩ pic.twitter.com/bllGUkcGf3 — J.D. Burton (@jdburton_UMN) May 29, 2019

Reminder that this is happening Saturday: “Prince’s 1999 concert film ‘Rave Un2 The Year 2000’ will make PBS debut” [The Current]

#blessed: “Minnesota Weather: Friday Could Be First 90-Degree Day In 257 Days” [WCCO]

Nothing scarier than the declining retail sector: “In an old Herberger’s, the Haunted Basement finds a new home” [Bring Me The News]

Yet another weekend happening: “Open Streets Minneapolis Hits Lyndale Avenue South” [WCCO]