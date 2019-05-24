Special session may last three days

Happy Memorial Day weekend, legislators! The Associated Press reports (via KARE): “The special session of the Minnesota Legislature appears likely to last at least three days and run into the holiday weekend. … Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told reporters just before the session was called to order Friday his caucus has no plans to supply enough votes to suspend the normal procedural rules so that it could be kept to one day.”

More legal trouble ahead for Mohamed Noor and Minneapolis. KSTP reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is being sued by a man who claims Noor drew a gun on him during a traffic stop months prior to the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to court records. … The lawsuit, filed by Brian Oman, lists Officer Justin Schmidt and the city of Minneapolis as defendants as well.”

Also in use-of-force news. The Morrison County Record reports: “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a use of force incident that happened yesterday Wednesday, May 22, near the Morrison County city of Genola. … Morrison County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday about a domestic assault involving a knife at a residence in Genola. By the time deputies arrived the subject had left the scene in a vehicle. … Deputies located the subject, whose vehicle had become stuck in a field, approximately six miles west of Genola. Following a brief standoff, a sheriff’s deputy fired a bean bag round, striking the subject. … Deputies provided medical aid at the scene and the subject was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, then by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. The subject is currently being treated for serious injuries at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.”

WCCO reports: “City officials in Minneapolis announced Thursday the successful launch of… The Stable Homes Stable Schools initiative provides families with rental assistance and personalized services to help each family enrolled in the program achieve long-term housing stability.”

And who could be against transparency? The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and James Risch, R-Idaho, reintroduced the Recreational Trails Program Funding Transparency Act, bipartisan legislation to increase transparency of funding for the Recreational Trails Program. … The bill would require the U.S. secretary of transportation to provide a report on the amount of non-highway recreational fuel taxes administered to the Recreational Trails Program to assist Congress in determining an appropriate funding level for the program.”

In other news…

Legislative accomplishment: “Flame retardant ban becomes state law” [MPR]

Anybody who’s done a home-improvement project will recognize this: “MnDOT will review I-94 bids that exceed estimate” [Finance & Commerce]

Depressing that it’s needed, but here you go (by the way, the answer is no): “Did a ‘Mob of Somali Teens’ Attack Minneapolis Commuters with Hammers in Racially Motivated Assault?” [Snopes]

Still the best way to beat traffic: “Bikes Once Abandoned At U Of M To Go On Sale This Weekend” [WCCO]

Slice of … HELL: “Why are the pizza gods smiting south Minneapolis?” [City Pages]

Terry Gross interviewing Lizzo? Yes, please: “Lizzo on feminism, self-love and bringing ‘hallelujah moments’ to stage” [MPR]

Uh, we’re honored? “Moby’s ‘most wonderful meal’ was depressingly gross, eaten at Minneapolis’ Holiday Inn” [City Pages]

Just hanging out: “Shakopee woman gets stuck, calls 911 while ziplining after hours” [Jordan Independent]

Still too wet: “Fort Snelling State Park likely to remain closed until end of June” [KSTP]

Bundle up: “Three Rivers Parks swim ponds, beaches open Memorial Day weekend” [Press & News]

Celebrating the charter amendment: “South Minneapolis Booze Crawl” [Mpls.St.Paul]