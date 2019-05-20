St. Paul schools’ building plan plagued by ‘staggeringly inaccurate’ cost estimates

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “An ambitious and costly effort to rehabilitate aging buildings throughout the St. Paul school district has been plagued by staggeringly inaccurate cost estimates, employee turnover and a lack of oversight. Eighteen high-priority projects alone will cost around $471 million, according to recent estimates — $179 million more than expected two years earlier. ‘Every contractor wants to come work for St. Paul Public Schools because it’s frickin’ open checkbook,’ said Nan Martin, a former administrative services manager within the facilities department handling the projects.”

For Fox News, Ronn Blitzer says , “Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. , did not mince words when she took aim at new abortion laws in Republican-led states, and promised to take action to counter such measures if she wins in 2020. Several states, such as Georgia, passed ‘heartbeat bills ,’ which would forbid abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically after six weeks — when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. …‘It is a place that we have never seen. I think people have always warned that this could happen and it’s actually happened.’”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “When starry stonewort is found in a popular recreation lake, it’s sometimes considered akin to a death sentence. Jim Bartelme recalls two years ago when the aquatic invasive species was confirmed in Grand Lake near Rockville, Minn., where he’s lived since 1952. ‘That was the first headline in the local newspaper: ‘Lake killer,’ which wasn’t a welcome headline,’ Bartelme said. But that pronouncement might have been premature. Thanks to an early detection and quick efforts to contain starry stonewort’s spread by having divers remove it by hand, the lake’s future seems brighter.”

FOX 9 has this story: “Two 13-year-old boys led deputies on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. According to officials, shortly after 3 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a 2010 Chevy Impala on State Highway 78 just north of Ottertail City. The car continued north on Hwy 78, and the driver refused to stop. The deputy pursued the car, with speeds reaching 100 mph. Authorities used tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful, before the suspect crashed south of Perham, Minn. The driver and passenger, both 13-year-old males, were not hurt and were arrested without further incident.”

This from KARE-TV , “Snow is falling in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday. We’re under two weeks away from June. Let me repeat that…under two weeks away from June! Frost advisory in effect The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted thatand that ‘Highway 53 is getting slushy and visibility is low’.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger says, “Aerial treatments to control invasive gypsy moths are set to begin in the coming days in parts of the Twin Cities metro area. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said the treatment window opens Monday; the exact date of when the treatment will be applied by low-flying planes depends on weather conditions. The two treatment areas are a 133-acre parcel along the Dakota-Scott county line in western Lakeville and parts of Credit River Township, and a 633-acre area in the southwestern part of Stillwater.”