Tornado hits southeastern Minnesota

Rochester’s KAAL-TV reports: “At least three tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday afternoon storms over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Damage surveys are still being carried out and details will become more clear into Tuesday. … Damage assessments are currently being carried out. Considerable damage to structures has been reported between the cities of Elma, Saratoga, and Greenleafton.”

In the Star Tribune, Patrick Condon says, “Already accustomed to controversy thanks to comments critical of Israel’s political influence, which prompted rebukes from many fellow Democrats, Omar has ambitions for nothing less than a comprehensive reset of U.S. foreign policy. ‘It’s important for me to think about what an overhaul of our foreign policy should look like from the standpoint of really thinking how it impacts those around the world, and where our values intersect with what’s happening,’ Omar said. ‘We spend a lot of money in engaging unwinnable wars, and I don’t think it matches with the values of trying to create prosperity in the United States.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan says, “Over the next two years, lawmakers plan to tap a projected $1 billion budget surplus and take $412 million from accounts dedicated to health care programs. By 2023, they plan to have spent $514 million more from the health care funds and $491 million from the state rainy day fund. Essentially, Minnesota Republicans and Democrats are betting the economy keeps booming. … But if economic clouds gather, tapping the savings could make future budgets much tougher to craft. When revenues fall and savings run out lawmakers have to cut spending back to keep the budget balanced.”

For NBC News, Benjy Sarlin writes, “Meghan McCain told Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar not to invoke her father, the late Sen. John McCain, on the campaign trail. Klobuchar, D-Minn., recounted a story in Iowa this weekend in which the Sen. McCain, her longtime colleague in Washington, seemed to compare President Donald Trump to various authoritarian leaders. … Meghan McCain, a co-host of The View, tweeted on Monday that Klobuchar should be ‘respectful’ and not bring her father up in political speeches.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Myers writes: “Paul Moore often runs his chocolate Labrador retriever off leash when he’s training the dog to look for sheds — deer antlers on the ground. So there was nothing unusual when the owner and eager dog left Moore’s parked truck off Observation Road in Duluth earlier this month and headed into the woods, adding that he had just given the dog the command to start looking for antlers when their outing turned bad. … That’s when Moore saw two wolves running full speed toward his dog. … Moore says he always carries a long-handled ax with him on his walks, more to use as a walking stick than anything else. On this walk, however, he summoned his strength and used it to save his dog.” Another Pioneer Press story says, “A wheelbarrow that belonged to Vietnam veteran and beloved Rice Streeter Mike “Bones” Hartzell was returned Sunday after being stolen days before. Friends had planned to use the wheelbarrow, which the homeless man left behind when he died in December, to craft a memorial to Hartzell. Tin Cup’s bar owner Gidget Bailey, who had offered a reward on Facebook for its return, posted Sunday evening that it had been anonymously returned to Dar’s Double Scoop, an ice cream and pizza restaurant on Rice Street.” This from FOX 9: “After a beautiful Sunday, Memorial Day saw heavy rains and strong winds travel across much of Minnesota. Funnel clouds were reported in south-central Minnesota, and cities like New Ulm and Farmington saw about 2.5 inches of rain by the late afternoon. … The Twin Cities picked up 1.78″ of rain Monday, and when added into our 2019 numbers, it makes 15.56″ since Jan. 1. On average, we would be at 9.14″ by this point in May. So, we are 6.42″ above average.” For MPR Paul Huttner says, “Look for milder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs generally mid 60s to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely across southern parts of the state from Tuesday night well into Wednesday. A marginal risk of severe weather has been posted along the southern edge of Minnesota for Tuesday night. … the end of the month will finally feel like the end of May should feel. Look for a lot of highs in the 70s and maybe even touching 80 here and there, especially on Friday.” WCCO-TV reports: “The Gophers softball team will play No. 2 seed UCLA Thursday in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series. UCLA is 51-6 and making its fifth consecutive World Series appearance.”