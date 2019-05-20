Xcel plans early shutdown of coal plants

Coal’s last decade. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Xcel Energy said Monday it plans to shut its two remaining coal plants in the Upper Midwest a decade earlier than scheduled, putting the utility on pace to be coal-free in the region by 2030. … Sherco 3, the region’s final coal plant, would close in 2030, following the closure of the Allen S. King coal plant in 2028.”

Not too surprising. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “The St. Paul teacher who was caught on video using a racial slur at school has quit. … Highland Park Middle School Spanish teacher Wendy Brilowski’s resignation is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the St. Paul school board. … She was placed on administrative leave after a 23-second video clip was posted May 8 to social media channels. Her resignation is effective May 10.”

Train-pedestrian crash fatality. WCCO reports: “The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a train Monday morning. … According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on 85th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids, near the northwestern edge of Springbrook Nature Center. … According to a representative of BNSF Railway Company, ‘an Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks, not at a street crossing. All train traffic is stopped while personnel respond.’”

Sometimes it snows in May. KARE reports: “Records are usually awesome … unless they involve snow in late May. … Parts of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin are blanketed in white after a record-setting snowfall Sunday. The National Weather Service says it’s the latest May snowfall on record of more than an inch in Duluth. That city had 2.4 inches fall Sunday, while over in Wisconsin the community of Poplar got six inches.”

In other news …

Well, there’s a silver lining there: “High but not hired: Companies preparing for legal marijuana” [KSTP]

Yikes: “Suspect in South Minneapolis bus stop crash in custody” [KSTP]

The news from Whalan, Minnesota: “A parade that stands still” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Hoops scoop: “Ryan Saunders staying on as Wolves coach, team adding assistant GM from Nets” [Star Tribune]