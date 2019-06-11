Court says Minneapolis can prohibit landlords from Section 8 discrimination

In the Strib, Marissa Evans says, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Minneapolis can enforce its ordinance prohibiting landlords from discriminating against tenants receiving federal rent assistance. The ruling means the city will once again prohibit landlords from refusing to rent to holders of Section 8 housing vouchers. The ordinance, passed in 2017, was tossed out by a Hennepin County judge last year.”

MPR’s Jon Collins writes, “Now that Mohamed Noor has been convicted and sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for the killing of Justine Ruszczyk, also known as Justine Damond, the Hennepin County prosecutors who tried the case are speaking publicly for the first time about their approach. … The third-degree murder charge that Noor was sentenced for on Friday includes language about a ‘depraved mind.’ The judge did not emphasize that language in her instructions to the jury, but defense attorneys argued that it was more appropriate for cases where someone drives through a crowd. [Prosecutor Patrick Lofton] pointed out that model jury instructions in the state leave the term out, instead telling jurors to look at the disregard for human life shown by the defendant and their reckless actions. ‘The state doesn’t have to prove that Mohamed Noor or any other third-degree murder defendant is a depraved person at all times.’ Lofton said. ‘They have to prove that the person did an act that shows a depraved mind.’”

In the Pioneer Press, this from Mary Divine. “May Township in northern Washington County isn’t known as a hotbed of criminal activity. Big news in the rural community, pop. 2,898, is Marv Schroeder marking 62 years as the township’s road grader. But when a 39-year-old woman was found shot in the middle of the road near St. Croix Trail North and 124th Street North about 2:30 a.m. Sunday — one week after a dead body was found in the township — officials and residents are getting concerned. ‘We’re really trying to figure out how these people got out here, why they’re out here, and who’s responsible,’ said Cmdr. Sara Halverson, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s investigative division.”

Says WCCO-TV , “The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field for a nine-game homestand Tuesday and are reminding fans to get their tickets while they’re hot. The Twins will host the Seattle Mariners for their first three-game series Tuesday through Thursday. The following series will be against the Kansas City Royals Friday through Sunday, and they’ll end their home stint by hosting the Boston Red Sox the following Monday through Wednesday. … Tickets for

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews: “Looking for a quality sandwich in the Twin Cities? Head to St. Paul. To Saint Dinette, specifically, with the acclaimed Lowertown restaurant picked as having the ‘best sandwich in Minnesota’ by Big Seven Travel. The website identified the best sandwiches in all 50 states, with restaurateur Tim Niver and chef Adam Eaton praised bringing comfort food to ‘a whole new level.’ The sammie that comes in for particular praise is its ‘Cuban-inspired’ bologna sandwich, which comes with Canadian bacon, Swiss, mustard and pickles.”

Just a month ago, People magazine gave top-sandwich-in-Minnesota honors to the bánh mì at Lu’s.

Says Patrick Condon of the Strib, “Minnesota’s two new Democratic House members from suburban swing districts, U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips, have not decided if President Donald Trump deserves to be impeached, a question that has racked their party in the aftermath of the special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. … In Minnesota, both the merits and the politics of impeachment have forced a go-slow approach for two of the state’s most vulnerable Democrats. ‘I’m going to pass final judgment when I have all the facts,’ said Phillips, a freshman from Minneapolis’ western suburbs.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign says her tax filings are ‘fully compliant’ with law, after questions were raised about an alleged joint tax filing with her husband while they weren’t legally married. That detail emerged last week in an investigation by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board into Omar’s use of campaign funds for personal, out-of-state travel. The board ruled a number of payments for airfare and hotels violated state rules that campaign funds should be used for campaign purposes, as well as a $1,500 payment to a law firm to correct an ‘issue’ with Omar’s tax returns.”