Don Fraser, former congressman and Minneapolis mayor, dies

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “Don Fraser, who spent nearly 40 years as an elected official in Minnesota, has died. He was 95. His political career began in 1954 when he was elected to the state Senate. He served for seven years before becoming a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1979. Fraser was the mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1993. He remains the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.”

In the Pioneer Press, there’s this from Kristi Belcamino. “Police say six people found on a South St. Paul lawn late Saturday — most of them unconscious and not breathing — had accidentally overdosed. Medics responding to a 10 p.m. call in the 200 block of Bircher Avenue attempted to revive the people with Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose, South St. Paul police said. Investigators say that it appears the people had accidentally overdosed on an unknown substance.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Andee Erickson writes: “Police have identified a woman found dead Saturday evening on the Fond du Lac Reservation as Wahbinmigisi ‘Pennie’ Robertson, who was last seen May 24. ‘We’re investigating it as if it were a homicide,’ said Sgt. Wade Rasch of St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Fond du Lac Police Department or St. Louis County should provide further context Monday, Rasch said.”

Also in Duluth, this from MPR’s Dan Kraker: “It’s official. After unanimous approval from the Duluth City Council last December, a downtown park has now been renamed in the Ojibwe language. What was previously Lake Place Park is now Gichi-Ode’ Akiing, which means A Grand Heart Place.”

Also from MPR: “It was a tough morning for some gardens in northern Minnesota on Sunday — and they may have another rough night in store. Parts of the state saw record low temperatures early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported that International Falls dropped to 29 degrees; the previous record low for June 2 was 30, set in 2013. The average low for this time of year is 44 degrees. Hibbing saw a low of 28 degrees on Sunday; the previous record there was 31, set in 1986 and again in 2011.”

Charley Walters of the PiPress says, “Look for the Minnesota Twins this week to be among serious pursuers of either Dallas Keuchel or Craig Kimbrel, or both of the free agents. By waiting until the major league amateur draft that begins Monday, signing clubs no longer, by baseball rules, would lose a compensatory pick. Both Keuchel, 31, a left-handed starter, and Kimbrel, 31, a right-handed closer, could cost the Twins between $15 million and $20 million each on pro-rated contracts just for this season.”

For the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor says, “Gun safety activists see a silver lining in the defeat of stricter firearms laws this year in the Minnesota Legislature. With the 2020 elections coming into view, DFL-backed gun measures are likely to remain a potent organizing tool, particularly among young voters growing up in an age of school shootings, a chronic problem that could put pressure on Senate Republican holdouts. At the same time, GOP leaders maintain that they won’t face consequences at the polls — and may even be rewarded — for their defense of gun rights, a bedrock issue for a large swath of the Republican base.”

Rochester’s KAAL-TV reports: “According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen found a bison on Friday, May 31 that had been missing since last weekend. According to a press release sent out by Captain Scott Behrns, the bison was found in a wooded area on the 5800 block of 31 Ave SW in Rochester Township just before 6 p.m. Deputies contacted the owner of the bison, who chose to put the bison down for safety reasons.”

as For Deadspin, Gabe Fernandez has this to say about the Twin’“It’s already been well established on this site that Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is fast hell when it comes to running the bases. But what hasn’t been talked about enough is that he’s also one of the best fielders in baseball with one of the best arms on one of the best teams in baseball right now. Those skills were put on display on Sunday against the Rays when he used his speed to run down a ball that Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz had hitinto center field, and used his powerful arm to beat Austin Meadows as he was heading back to first.”

Says Tim Harlow for the Strib, “Metro Transit’s newest rapid bus line, the C Line, will debut Saturday, bringing faster trips and more frequent service for most riders traveling between Brooklyn Center and downtown Minneapolis. It will also bring changes to the popular Route 19 bus, which will come less frequently and follow a new route in the Cleveland and Victory neighborhoods in north Minneapolis. The C Line will follow Olson Highway and Penn Avenue — where Route 19 runs — as it travels between Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center. Its buses will run about every 10 minutes most of the day, stopping at stations every quarter-mile apart … .”