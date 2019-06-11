Downtown Minneapolis neighbors upset by plan to use new apartment building mostly for short-term rentals

Surprise hotel. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “Downtown neighbors protested plans to turn nearly an entire apartment building into a makeshift hotel Monday night, arguing the developer misled them and will introduce a transient population that will disrupt the community. … Developer Sherman Associates shared its plans with the association for a 122-unit apartment building at S. 205 Park Ave. Shane LaFave, director of development for Sherman, said it has signed a five-year contract with San Francisco-based rental company Sonder to dedicate 94 of those units to short-term leases.”

Lucky us. The Pioneer Press’ Bill Salisbury writes: “Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis is considering running for office again. … Lewis said he is considering another run for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat or challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith next year.”

Some good news. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “Following an especially deadly 2017, Minnesota fire deaths fell in 2018 to their lowest level in a decade. … Thirty-seven people died in fires last year, according to final numbers the Department of Public Safety released Tuesday. That compares to a decade-high 68 deaths in 2017 and a low of 35 deaths in 2009.”

Springboard gets a boost. The Pioneer Press’ Kathy Berdan reports: “St. Paul’s Springboard for the Arts, which is in the process of remodeling a former car dealership on University Avenue to become its new home, announced today it will receive $1 million from the Knight Foundation for the project. … The announcement news release said Knight’s money ‘represents an anchor investment in its $5.85 million capital fundraising campaign. … The new location will create a permanent home for the organization, which has rented space in St. Paul’s Northern Warehouse Building in Lowertown for more than two decades.’”

In other news …

The St. Cloud Times’ Alyssa Zaczek reports: “Several dozenaccording to Greater Minnesota Worker Center Executive Director Ahmed Ali. … Ali was at the plant, 123 Fifth Ave. SE, to support the 35-40 Muslim workers who staged the protest, walking out into the parking lot instead of clocking in for their 1 p.m. shift.”

Good luck farmers: “Later than almost ever, Minnesota farmers hustle to get crops into rain-soaked fields” [Star Tribune]

Duluth politics update: “Malachi out, but mayoral field grows” [Duluth News Tribune]

Power struggle: “Crow Wing Power members vote, urge board of directors to fire CEO Kraemer” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Better late than never? “Minnesota, German cities team up to get smart on climate and energy” [MPR]

At least we’re not Ala — wait a second: “Alabama allows rapists to share custody of resulting children. So does Minnesota.” [City Pages]

Joly, good show: “Hubert Joly bids adieu to CEO role at Best Buy; Corie Barry takes helm” [Star Tribune]

Using garage door openers in unlocked cars: “2 men jailed, connected to prolific home burglary spree in many Twin Cities area cities” [Star Tribune]

Sounds pretty sweet: “St. Paul cereal bar, first of its kind in MN, will serve breakfast treat mixed with ice cream” [Pioneer Press]