Globe University students should get refunds over loans, court says

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports, “Former students who borrowed money from a now-defunct for-profit college chain could get refunds thanks to a Minnesota Appeals Court ruling. An appeals court panel ruled on Monday that Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business made illegal loans that had interest rates significantly higher than the maximum of 8 percent allowed by law for unlicensed lenders. The ruling is connected to a 2014 case brought against the schools by former Attorney General Lori Swanson. In 2016, a Hennepin County District Court judge found the schools had deceived students to convince them to enroll in a criminal justice program.”

For Politico, Elena Schneider says, “Pete Buttigieg said on Monday he wouldn’t have ‘applied that pressure’ to Al Franken to resign from the Senate after allegations of sexual misconduct in December 2017, separating himself from several other Democratic presidential candidates who did call for his resignation. ‘I think it was his decision to make,’ to resign, Buttigieg said. ‘But I think the way that we basically held him to a higher standard than the GOP does their people has been used against us.’”

From KSTP-TV: “5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained new financial records for the two licensed medical marijuana companies in Minnesota, which show they lost a combined $2.4 million in 2018. Financial reports supplied to the Minnesota Department of Health show Minnesota Medical Solutions had a net income loss of $610,000 while LeafLine Labs’ net income loss totaled $1.8 million.”

The Star Tribune’s Chris Miller and Ben Goessling write: “The Big Ten will name Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren to be its next commissioner to replace Jim Delany, an NFL source confirmed Monday night. The official announcement is at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Delany, 71, will step down in June 2020. He has been commissioner since 1989. The 55-year-old Warren is the highest-ranking black man on the business side of an NFL team and would be the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.”

This from KARE-TV: “You can help a Minnesota second grader win a national competition. Liam Pautz is from Chanhassen, and his drawing is a finalist in the annual ‘Doodle for Google’ competition. The theme was, ‘When I grow up, I hope…’ Google was at Liam’s school — La Academia in Chaska — last week to announce that he’s a finalist. Voting started Monday and goes through Friday at 7 p.m. here. Liam is up against up against 11 other finalists in his age bracket.”

For MPR, Matt Mikus reports, “Big sisters just know how to love their siblings. Take 10-year-old Phoenix Gilmore of Moorhead, Minn., who hosted a lemonade stand Saturday and raised almost $1,300 to ease the burden a bit on her parents as they care for baby brother, 3-month-old Zephyr. He was born with a host of serious health problems, including a heart defect, trouble breathing and missing and fused ribs, said Zephyr and Phoenix’s mother Christine Atchison. He also suffers from a condition that results in a poorly functioning immune system.”

Nick Ferraro of the PiPress says, “As they pulled up around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted three men lying on the ground outside. The men — between 25 and 28 years of age — were unresponsive and not breathing from overdosing after ingesting suspected opioids. Two other men were inside, also overdosing. … ‘It was overwhelming,’ South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich said Monday. ‘You had five people that are near cardiac arrest. … Then, a sixth man collapsed.”

Also in the Strib, Paul Walsh writes, “A Twin Cities card shark is the newest big fish in the poker pond. Derek ‘The Kid’ McMaster, of Richfield, outlasted 852 other bettors in Las Vegas and claimed a World Series of Poker (WSOP) event on Sunday. McMaster, 46, collects a glitzy gold bracelet and a $228,228 pot Sunday for a nice return on his $1,500 entry fee. He won playing Omaha hi-low split-8 or better, more succinctly known as Omaha/8.”