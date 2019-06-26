Harvard study: Twin Cities houses expensive and scarce

Scarce and expensive. Martin Moylan at MPR News crunches the numbers on a new Harvard study about metro housing: “The number of apartments renting for $800 or less plunged by more than a third in the Twin Cities between 2011 and 2017. Meanwhile, regional land prices for single-family homes rose about 40 percent over five years to about $350,000 an acre.”

Collusion? The Duluth News Tribune has a piece on a lawsuit seeking to uncover connections between the Trump family and the Chilean family that own Twin Metals’ parent company: “American Oversight said the lawsuit was aimed at uncovering what influenced the decision, including if it was impacted by the fact that President Donald J. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are renting a Washington home owned by Chilean billionaire Andronico Luksic, whose family controls Antofagasta, the Chilean global mining giant that owns a 100 percent interest in the Twin Metals.”

Brandon Stahl and Jessie Van Berkel at the Star Tribune are following a case currently in front of the the Minnesota Board of Pardons: “Amreya Shefa begged the board for mercy.… To avoid deportation, she needs a full pardon, which the board hasn’t granted in more than 30 years.”

From the purple to the red to the black. Todd Gilchrist at Variety has, on its 30th anniversary, the story of the “Batman” movie soundtrack, and how it saved Prince from his financial straits: “Having witnessed Prince’s prodigious output of songs for the “Purple Rain” soundtrack, [“Purple Rain” director Albert] Magnoli saw the record as an opportunity to focus the artist’s creativity, to satisfy the terms of his contract with Warner Bros. Records, and bolster his commercial viability with a release whose visibility would be amplified by a high-profile movie he would not have to promote himself.”

In other news…

For those looking to switch gears: “Minneapolis Public Schools hosting job fair to staff school buses” [KARE]

Will there be wacky food? “State Fair Hosting Job Fair To Fill 500+ Positions” [WCCO]

Stretching themselves: “How much Best Buy could make from selling spin bikes and treadmills” [Yahoo! Finance]

Side-splitting: “‘Let’s Bowl’: How Minnesota’s weirdest TV game show made it to prime time” [City Pages]

End of an empire: “Downtown Minneapolis’ Brit’s Pub is one of America’s best rooftop bars. Also it just got sold.” [City Pages]

RIP: “Kafe 421 ending its 16-year run in Dinkytown” [Star Tribune]

Lighting up a room: “Moorhead man charged with arson after indoor fireworks prompt apartment building evacuation” [Fargo Forum]