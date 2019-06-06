Hookah coals cited as cause of Bde Maka Ska pavilion fire

MPR’s story says, “An attempted hookah session gone wrong appears to be the explanation for the May 16 fire that leveled the pavilion and restaurant at Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun. Nouh Elmi, 23, was charged with a single count of negligent fire causing property damage of more than $2,500, a felony, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. … In the criminal complaint made public Wednesday, prosecutors say at about 2:45 a.m. Elmi and a woman approached the pavilion from the south and sat at table close to the building, and that Elmi took out a hookah from a bag and tried to light it a few minutes later.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Governor Tim Walz signed a senior and vulnerable adult care reforms package, which includes a measure allowing residents to install cameras in their living spaces, into law at a ceremony in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday. Walz signed the bill at the Minnesota World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Conference. … The bill, which was approved during the recently-concluded legislative session, gives all assisted living residents the right to have a camera in their living space. It also creates a licensure framework for assisted living facilities and a bill of rights for their residents, and creates stronger consumer protection measures and uniform standards for facilities that provide dementia care services.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried and Christopher Magan report, “Four deaths and a more than a dozen overdoses in the east metro in recent days are suspected to be linked to a ‘bad batch’ of drugs that could be laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Two people died in Washington County and five overdosed in St. Paul in the last 24 hours alone. Police also say two earlier deaths and four overdoses in Washington County, as well as six overdoses Saturday in South St. Paul, also could be tied to tainted drugs.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota’s own global music icon is releasing a new album on Friday. The album titled ‘Originals’ features 15 songs written by Prince that are being released from the vault, but some of the songs may sound familiar. The iconic, Minnesota musician actually wrote hits like ‘Manic Monday,’ ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and ‘Jungle Love,’ but other artists ended up turning those tracks into hits. … Now, more than three years after his death, fans will hear Prince’s version of the hits on the new 15-track compilation.”

Says an AP story, “A Minnesota man is accused of a bias crime for allegedly spraying a Somali-American teenager and her siblings with a garden hose while he yelled racial slurs. Eighteen-year-old Zachariah Manahan of Faribault, Minn., was charged Monday with felony stalking committed because of bias as well as misdemeanor charges of damaging property and disorderly conduct. … The girl also said Manahan sprayed water through an open second-floor window of her family’s home. Police say a rug, a piece of furniture and the walls were drenched.”

Says Joe Carlson in the Star Tribune, “The medical device industry, a big player in the Minnesota economy, is bracing for the financial fallout from tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, which are set to begin Monday. The U.S. imports more medical devices and device components from Mexico than any other country, and barring a diplomatic breakthrough, the cost of those devices could increase by tens of millions of dollars a month. … [Medtronic] has more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Mexico, roughly 8% of the $30 billion company’s global manufacturing footprint.”

Meanwhile … in Wisconsin. For The Verge Josh Dzieza writes

A Reuters story says, “Wells Fargo board members are considering keeping interim Chief Executive Allen Parker in the job permanently even after saying they would seek an outsider to fill the role, according to two sources familiar with the board’s thinking. Parker was thrust into the position in March when former CEO Tim Sloan resigned abruptly, saying pressure from politicians and regulators had become a distraction in running the scandal-plagued bank.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner and Cody Nelson write, “Hazy skies have stuck around for over a week in Minnesota as wildfire smoke from the Canadian Rockies continues blowing into the state. And it looks like this will be the state’s new normal for this summer, and likely summers to come. … The current smoke is coming from fires in north-central Alberta, where temperatures have been unusually warm.”