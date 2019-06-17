Hundreds of Minnesota farmers turning to hemp

High yields. Bob Shaw at the Pioneer Press takes a closer look at Minnesota farmers raising hemp: “For farmers, it’s almost like a gold rush, because a crop of hemp may yield more than $28,000 per acre. For consumers, the hemp-rush will mean hemp oils appearing in some food and drinks, hemp fiber in clothing, hemp powder for people and for animals. Commuters will notice the bushy 15-foot-tall plants in fields around the metro area. The benefits of the state’s newest commodity, said [Minnesota Hemp Association attorney Zach] Robins, will cascade from farming to processing to manufacturing to retail sales.”

Hate in our midst. Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune has a piece on Attorney General Keith Ellison and other officials attempting to address “bias-motivated” crimes and their prevention: “Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who is working with Ellison to steer statewide responses to hate and domestic terror, said he learned of hatred spewed toward Minnesota Muslim and Jewish communities around the state in the aftermath of the New Zealand attack, as well as after an April synagogue shooting in California. ‘All of them said they had received Facebook or e-mail or voice mail threats,’ Harrington said. ‘That wasn’t the story you were hearing because the focus was rightfully so on New Zealand and other places. But because we weren’t hearing that, you can’t respond to what you don’t hear.'”

Just a penny a day. Kirsti Marohn at MPR News warns of fee increases coming to your water bill: “Revenue from the fee goes to the Minnesota Department of Health, which enforces the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. It helps cover the cost of testing the state’s 7,000 public water supplies for pollutants, and helping cities improve their water treatment systems. … Since the last fee increase, the health department’s costs have risen as it grapples with new threats to drinking water, such as pharmaceuticals and harmful algae blooms.”

The state of the 8th. Brady D. Slater at the Duluth News Tribune takes a long view of the 2020 8th Congressional District race: “Since the beginning of his national political career, [Rep. Pete] Stauber has been ringing a bell for ‘unleashing the economic engine’ of the 8th District. His staffers say there’s a reason for it. ‘Unleashing the economic engine has become Congressman Stauber’s mantra because ensuring that every resident of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District attains economic prosperity is what he hopes to accomplish while in office,’ Kelsey Mix of his Washington, D.C. office said. … With no commitments yet, state DFL Chairman Ken Martin told the News Tribune this month he hoped to begin seeing some announcements sometime in the third campaign fundraising cycle (July-September).”

In other news …

School bust: “Police: Kids broke into northern Minnesota schools, caused thousands in damage” [KMSP]

Sticky fingers: “Theft of $9,200 reported at rib fest fundraiser” [West Central Tribune]

Been there: “After getting stuck at the auto-pay station in a downtown ramp, driver says Minneapolis needs on-site help” [Star Tribune]

Hot take-away: “More and more Minneapolis restaurants are heading for St. Paul” [City Pages]