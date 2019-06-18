Jailed U of M wrestlers await charging decision

Says Rochelle Olson in the Star Tribune, “Two University of Minnesota wrestlers should hear Tuesday whether they will be charged or released from the Hennepin County jail where they’ve been since their weekend arrests on suspicion of felony criminal sexual misconduct. Gophers star and world-class wrestler Gable Steveson has been in the Hennepin County jail since late Saturday along with teammate Dylan Martinez. The Minneapolis Police report said the two sexually penetrated the victim with an object.”

From Joseph Wulfsohn at Fox News, “Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, one of Congress’ most vocal critics of President Trump, placed the blame squarely on the White House after Iran announced it could enrich uranium up to 20 percent — just a step below weapons-grade level. … Omar said, ‘none of this would be happening if Trump didn’t back out of the Iran nuclear deal.’ She said the U.S. should get back to negotiations with Tehran and reinstate the Iran nuclear deal.”

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, “President Trump’s reelection campaign now has a full-time state director on the ground in Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 but has hopes of flipping next year. Tim Lagerman will head up the Minnesota efforts for Trump, according to state party officials and the biography details on Lagerman’s social media accounts. Most recently, Lagerman was political director for the Pennsylvania Republican Party but has also held political jobs in Maryland and for the National Rifle Association.”

From the AP: “A Minnesota man is charged with killing two federally protected trumpeter swans in Anoka County. Twenty-five-year-old Conner Walsh of Lino Lakes faces several misdemeanors, including hunting protected birds, in connection with last fall’s killings on Rice Lake. He was charged by summons and has to appear in court on July 17.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick reports, “The deputy communications director for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party came under fire Sunday after he called the newly christened USS Minneapolis-St. Paul a ‘murder boat’ on Twitter. William Davis deleted the tweet after coming under criticism from a number of quarters, including elected officials, one of whom has a son in the Navy, and at least one veteran, to whom he apologized. … He deleted the tweet at 4 a.m. Monday. He declined to comment beyond his tweets.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A former Lakeville middle school principal who pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, burglary and identity theft was sentenced Monday to 102 months (eight years and six months) in prison, though the last third of that sentence could be served on supervised release. He also received an additional 10 years of probation and will have to pay restitution in the amount of $19,876.35 to victims of the crimes.”

Also at MPR, this from Elizabeth Shockman: “Minnesota ranks fourth in the nation for overall child well-being, according to the 2019 Kids Count Data Book — an annual report released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report found the number of children living in poverty in Minnesota has decreased by 20 percent since 2010. But Bharti Wahi, executive director of Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota, said.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “A playground makeover at St. Paul’s Cherokee Regional Park featuring a 24-foot climbing structure is drawing criticism from some neighborhood parents. Noah Namowicz considers the park to be one of St. Paul’s less-heralded wonders — a 100-acre blufftop oasis overlooking the city itself. But its rebuilt playground? He’s not pleased with it. … He’s one of a group of parents who have taken their concerns about the recent $342,000 overhaul to City Hall.”