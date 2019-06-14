Klobuchar calls for impeachment proceedings against Trump

This is new. The AP reports (via KSTP): “Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she would support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump ‘beginning now.’ … The Minnesota senator’s comment to CNN Friday followed Trump’s statement this week that he’d take information from a foreign power that offered dirt on an opponent.”

Jamar Clark case update. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a 24-year-old man in November 2015 has been formally dismissed as a defendant in the excessive force lawsuit filed by the victim’s family. … Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Davis issued a one-page order dismissing the claims against officer Dustin Schwarze, with prejudice. That means the suit cannot be refiled against him.”

It was quite a winter. The Pioneer Press’ Zekriah Chaudhry writes: “Work crews are scrambling to repair snow damage to the nearly century-old Minnesota State Fair cattle barn roof in time for this year’s Great Get-together. … About 20 percent of the 117,000-square-foot building’s roof collapsed March 12 after a weekend of heavy snow hit the Twin Cities. Repair costs, which are still accruing, have already topped $1 million, according to State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer.”

Cars are still king. KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey says: “Park officials have dropped a proposal that would have closed two busy streets for summer weekends, as part of a plan to bring more foot traffic along the river in Minneapolis. … Wednesday evening, a resolution directing staff to develop a framework for a pilot program was not approved by city park board commissioners.”

In other news…

MPR’s Tim Nelson report: “The Fourth of July gets fireworks and flyovers. Flag Day tends to be a much quieter patriotic observance. It doesn’t come with a day off from work, so the anniversary that marks the official adoption of the American flag in 1777 is sometimes overlooked. … But in St. Paul, the annual tribute to the Stars and Stripes is impossible to miss along some busy thoroughfares decked out in a festive display of red, white and blue. …

Big Red going green: “Target Corporation Goes for 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030” [Energy Manager Today]

Lock your cars: “String of burglaries continues in metro area” [KSTP]

Might be a tough sell: “Months after murder-suicide, $12M Minnesota mansion hits the market” [City Pages]

Probably not long for this world: “Tiny Home On Sale For $425K” [Patch]

Get your Instagram and put it back: “DNR urges anglers to throw big sunfish back” [KARE]

So Madison, Wisconsin has a Taco Bell with booze now: “Never a victory so Twisted” [Tone Madison]

They seem really bad this year: “Inside Mosquito Central” [Mpls.St.Paul]