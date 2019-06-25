Lawmaker asks legislative auditor to investigate PolyMet permit

In the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus writes: State Rep. Rick Hansen has asked the state’s legislative auditor to investigate how Minnesota’s pollution regulator handled a key water quality permit for PolyMet Mining’s proposed copper mine. Hansen, a DFLer from South St. Paul, chairs the Legislative Audit Commission as well as the House’s Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division.”

At MPR, Dan Gunderson says, “Monarchs — Minnesota’s state butterfly — spend the summer across North America and migrate to Mexico in the fall to avoid freezing temperature up north. Despite an increase in the population this year, the number of North American monarchs making that migration has been falling dramatically over the past 20 years. … So, releasing monarchs has become a popular activity for science classes and at events like weddings and birthdays — in part as a way to help boost the species’ population. But new research released Monday suggests it’s unlikely those butterfly releases are helping.”

For the Energy News Network, Frank Jossi says, “As Xcel Energy prepares a filing to close its last coal units in Minnesota, a lesser-known provision of the settlement announced last month commits the utility to energy savings equivalent to another power plant. The agreement with clean energy organizations and a labor union signed in early May requires Xcel to close the last two coal plants it operates in Minnesota, the Allen S. King facility in Stillwater and Sherburne County Generating Station (Sherco) Unit 3. In addition, the utility committed to building 3,000 megawatts of solar energy.”

In the Star Tribune, Torey Van Oot and Stephen Montemayor report: “Attorney General Keith Ellison intends to defend a slate of state laws restricting abortion access against a recent legal challenge, despite his personal views on the issue. ‘My job is to defend the laws of the state of Minnesota without regard to my own personal opinions,’ Ellison said during a forum in Fergus Falls, Minn., on Friday. … The comments, prompted by a question about how he will approach such cases given his history of supporting abortion access, marked the DFL attorney general’s most definitive public statement on the lawsuit since it was filed in late May.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “. The early 1980s-themed science fiction and horror thriller featured one of the museum’s brontosaurus hoodies in its second season, released in 2017. Dustin Henderson, a central character in the show, appeared in a purple ‘thunder lizard’ science museum sweatshirt and sparked a wave of nostalgia for the gear from the museum’s store. Demand for the apparel was so intense it crashed the museum’s website shortly after the episode became available.”

Up in Duluth, Peter Passi of the News Tribune says, “A Florida woman will receive $75,000 from the city of Duluth to settle a claim she filed after tripping on a partially obstructed public sidewalk during a visit to Duluth in the summer of 2016. Christine Sheran, of Lake Suzy, Fla., said she suffered a fractured ankle and sued the city, seeking in excess of $50,000 to cover her health care costs and as compensation for the pain and suffering she experienced in the aftermath of her injury.”

Says Randy Furst in the Strib, “Vanessa Del Campo was overwhelmed by the ongoing battle against cockroach and mice infestation, appliances that didn’t operate and myriad other problems until she joined a tenants’ rights group that took on her landlord, Stephen Frenz. Last week she opened her mailbox at her apartment building … and found one of the fruits of that fight, a check addressed to her for $4,000, part of a class action settlement. … A total of 4,361 tenants and former tenants, many of them low income, began receiving checks last week, totaling more than $12 million.”

In the Pioneer Press, Molly Korzenowski writes, “As the Miss Minnesota crown was placed on her head, Kathryn Rose Kueppers looked into the crowd at this past weekend’s competition and spotted her mom. … If anyone would know what the 21-year-old Mendota Heights woman was feeling at that moment, it would be her mom. Vicki Plaster Kueppers (then Vicki Plaster) was crowned Miss Minnesota herself in 1983.”