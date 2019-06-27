Minneapolis Public Housing tenants concerned about renovation plans

Public housing concerns. MPR’s Martin Moylan and Cody Nelson report: “Brian Macchi was living in the back of a station wagon before he heard about the existence of public housing. … “It was a God-given thing to me,” he said. … Macchi, 64, had a heart attack a decade ago that left him with a disability that took away his ability to work. He now lives in Elliot Twins, a twin high-rise apartment complex managed by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA). … But now, Macchi and other renters fear the MPHA is on a path to raising rents and pushing people out of their homes as the agency turns to a federal program it says will help pay for necessary renovations to Minneapolis’ public housing units. … Greg Russ, MPHA’s CEO, is leading the charge to use a federal program called Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) in which local housing agencies attempt to use tax credits to attract private investors to pay for fixes.”

Also in real estate investment … The Pioneer Press’ Nick Ferraro writes: “Ecolab is getting in on the Vikings’ 14-story hotel and conference center under construction at the team’s Eagan campus. … MV Eagan Ventures, a real estate arm of Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi, Mark and Leonard Wilf, announced Thursday St. Paul-based Ecolab is among a new ownership group for the hotel scheduled to open on the Viking Lakes campus in fall 2020. … Joining Ecolab are Mark, Mitch and Marty Davis of Ma Mi Ma Real Estate Holdings, and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners, which is made up of a private group of Twin Cities Orthopedics physicians, the team said in a statement.”

If you want free parking, play Monopoly. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes: “Fans heading to soccer games at Allianz Field who are accustomed to free parking on nearby neighborhood streets will have to park farther away. … The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved new parking rules requiring residential permits for parking on Concordia, Carrol and Iglehart avenues between Asbury and Pascal streets, which are within a quarter-mile of the new stadium at Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue.”

Leave the car at home. Also from Harlow: “For motorists trying to get around the Twin Cities this weekend, good luck. MnDOT plans to close portions of Interstate 94, Interstate 694 and Interstate 35W, and a bridge demolition project could bring big backups on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata. … The weekend-long closures will be on I-94 in the St. Paul’s Midway area, I-694 in Little Canada and I-35W through south Minneapolis. … Travel might not be any easier for light-rail riders as trains will not run in downtown Minneapolis from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 3:30 a.m. Monday.”

In other news …

The sturgeon is real: “Urban legend to some, big sturgeon has been seen in Lake Minnetonka” [Chanhassen Villager]

Pretty: “Minneapolis & St. Paul weather: Look at today’s spectacular Minnesota shelf clouds” [City Pages]

Whoa:

Amazing time lapse of the storm in Chaska by Lindsie Heitzman. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/9l9YHN3OQA — KARE 11 (@kare11) June 27, 2019

Housleys on the move: “Arizona Coyotes hire former Sabres head coach Phil Housley as assistant” [Arizona Sports]

Mazel tov! “St. Paul’s Cecil’s Delicatessen marks 70 years of serving up matzo ball soup, pastrami sandwiches and more” [Pioneer Press]