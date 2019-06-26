Minnesota Court of Appeals orders another review of PolyMet permit

In the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus says, “Finding ‘substantial evidence of procedural irregularities,’ the Minnesota Court of Appeals handed a victory to environmentalists Tuesday, ordering that a district court review the state’s handling of a key water quality permit for PolyMet Mining. The ruling marks the third inquiry that has been launched into a permit issued late last year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

KARE 11 reports: “Minneapolis police have announced an arrest and the filing of charges in the 2015 killing of a well-known north Minneapolis artist and community activist. On July 16, 2015, Minneapolis police were called to Susan Spiller’s home on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North on a welfare check. They found signs of forced entry at the home and then discovered the 68-year-old’s body. … No arrests were made in Spiller’s death, and the case has remained open for the nearly four years since then. On Tuesday, Minneapolis police announced that an 18-year-old suspect has been identified, arrested and charged.”

The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges writes: “A federal judge Tuesday … dismissed all claims in a lawsuit accusing the University of Minnesota of discriminating against 10 football players who were investigated in a 2016 sexual assault. The players, all African-American, accused President Eric Kaler and Title IX Coordinator Tina Marisam of discriminating against them on the basis of race and sex. … But U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank granted the university’s motion for summary judgment Tuesday, rejecting the players’ long list of legal arguments.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “A Minnesota state representative and leading critic of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is on the attack again, calling for an ethics investigation into Omar. … Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa), a persistent critic of Omar, held a press conference Tuesday alleging that she may have committed various forms of fraud as well as perjury. At the press conference, Drazkowski asked for Omar’s colleague, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-2nd District), to call for an ethics investigation in Congress.”

Miguel Otarola of the Star Tribune says, “After shutting down its construction operation amid lawsuits and financial woes,, project leaders said Tuesday.”

The Forum News Service reports: “Authorities were investigating a death Tuesday at a Willow River State Park campsite, about five miles north of Hudson. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said investigators were working the scene after a male’s body was reported around 3:30 p.m. … Knudson also said it was ‘too early to tell’ if foul play was suspected.”

Says Kelly Busche for the Duluth News Tribune, “The world’s only running ‘Big Boy’ steam engine will arrive in Duluth in late July, according to a news release from the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. The locomotive will arrive at the Duluth Depot on July 19 as part of its tour in celebration of the Union Pacific railroad system’s 150th anniversary …. The steam engine is around 133 feet long and weighs over one million pounds.”

The Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger says, “The Rev. Dan Collison is the lead pastor at a historic downtown Minneapolis church that houses a homeless shelter, child care center and several social justice projects. But this week, national leaders of his Evangelical Covenant Church denomination are voting whether to evict him, and his entire church, because of disagreements over support of the LGBT community. If evicted, it would be the first time in the denomination’s more than 130-year history that a minister, much less a minister and his entire church, have been forced out, church leaders said.”