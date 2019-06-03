Minnesota Court of Appeals says Line 3 environmental impact statement is inadequate

Pipeline blockage. The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a ruling by Minnesota utility regulators on the environmental impact statement done for Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline. … The court ruled Monday that the environmental impact statement was ‘inadequate because it didn’t address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.’ … The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) last year approved the environmental impact statement, which was done by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Several environmental groups and American Indian tribes had appealed the PUC’s decision.”

Today’s the day. KARE’s Kiya Edwards reports: “Time is up for a center built to provide temporary shelter and support to people living in tents along a Minneapolis highway. … The Navigation Center opened ahead of the harsh winter months and was originally scheduled to close Friday, May 31.”

A tale of two Republicans. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon compares Reps. Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber: “First-term congressmen Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber both beat Democrats last year to pick up greater Minnesota seats in congressional districts that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. … Since then, they’ve assumed different political postures while mostly voting the same as members of the House’s Republican minority. … And on a handful of key votes, Stauber joined small factions of Republicans who peeled off to vote with Democrats in the starkly divided House. The northeastern Minnesota congressman is quick to assert political independence, while southern Minnesota’s Hagedorn is unabashed about what he wants to do in Washington. … ‘I ran to be a conservative reinforcement in Congress,’ Hagedorn said.”

Stauber and Hagedorn were both in Minnesota last Thursday, along with CD2 Democrat Angie Craig, to discuss expansion of broadband internet service to rural areas; read Walker Orenstein and Gabe Schneider’s report: “In Washington and St. Paul, progress on rural broadband internet is slow, spotty”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Something was absent from this year’s meeting of the Minnesota Legislature: Vetoes. …… ‘I think that’s a good thing,’ Walz said in a recent interview of his reluctance to strike down bills. … Walz allowed every bill sent his way to become law, signing the final batch of budget bills late last week without any line-item vetoes.”

Drama. The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw report: “Usually, theatrical fights happen on a stage. … But a bitter backstage quarrel in Woodbury has broken into the open with the announcement that a new community theater has spun off from the original. … The upstart Open Door Community Theatre will be competing with the Merrill Arts Center. Open Door is staffed almost entirely by disgruntled former Merrill volunteers. … ‘We didn’t split away from them. They split away from us,’ said Tom Vaaler, chairman of the Open Door board.”

In other news …

Update on this story: “Minneapolis man gets 19 years for throwing boy from Mall of America balcony” [Pioneer Press]

Surest sign of summer: “Major roads around the metro closing this week” [KSTP]

(These signs of summer are more pleasant, though.)

Keep an eye on this one: “Minneapolis family sues Bite Squad after driver kills pedestrian” [City Pages]

Have you thought about downtown St. Paul lately? “Starting Monday, downtown St. Paul goes to the greeters — and flower sellers, musicians and garbage receptacle art will follow” [Pioneer Press]

Are we sure she really even wants this? “Amy Klobuchar loves ‘Fight Song’” [City Pages]

Hungry? “6 new food truck trends rolling into the Twin Cities” [Star Tribune]

Streak broken: “Minnesota United suffers first loss at Allianz Field, 3-2 to Philadelphia” [Pioneer Press]