Minnesota State board approves 3% tuition hike

For the Star Tribune, Mila Kuompilova writes: “The 37 universities and community colleges in the Minnesota State system are hiking their tuition by 3% this fall amid persistent enrollment declines. On Wednesday, the system’s board of trustees backed a $2.1 billion budget for the system, which over the past decade has lost almost a fifth of its enrollment.”

At MPR, Matt Sepic and Nina Moini say, “In-state undergraduates at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus will pay another $337 in tuition and fees during the next school year, pushing the price tag to $15,027. University regents on Wednesday approved a budget that includes a 2 percent tuition hike for the 2019-20 academic year.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Researchers at the University of Minnesota say youth in the state are contracting sexually transmitted infections at what they describe as alarmingly high rates. According to the 2019 Minnesota Adolescent Sexual Health Report compiled by the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Healthy Youth Development-Prevention Research Center, adolescents ages 15-19 account for 25 percent of all chlamydia cases and 17 percent of all cases of gonorrhea in the state. That’s despite the fact the group makes up just seven percent of the population.”

The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth writes: “The longtime medical director of Minnesota’s Medicaid program is out at the Department of Human Services, and his colleagues say his departure could impair the state’s opioid response efforts. Dr. Jeff Schiff said he was told earlier this month that the position he held for 13 years had been eliminated. Schiff, described by his colleagues as the brains behind the state Opioid Prescribing Work Group, said the move was sudden and done without clear explanation.”

At KARE-TV, Jennifer Austin says, “[Edna] Bart’s story is an example of how a tight Twin Cities housing market is leaving buyers struggling to find a home and pitting different generations of home buyers against each other. [Twin Cities realtor, Jesse Godzala] says inventory is low, especially for homes under $300,000, because building hasn’t gone back to pre-recession levels. He says not only aren’t there enough homes, the ones out there typically aren’t affordable. The result: Both first-time home buyers and older buyers looking to downsize are seeking the homes in the biggest shortage.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports, “Citing ‘a lot of rot’ in chiro­practic medicine,. Steven Wiseth, 36, of Thief River Falls, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Minneapolis to 2¼ years after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with orchestrating an elaborate scheme to defraud health insurers by submitting claims for scores of services he never provided.”

KSTP-TV also reports: “A man was targeted in a racially motivated assault at Metropolitan State University Wednesday afternoon. St. Paul police say the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. as officers responded to an assault call. Police say the male victim said he was sitting on a set of steps outside on campus grounds when he was approached from behind by a white man. The suspect reportedly asked the victim where he was from and why he was in this country. That’s when the suspect allegedly struck the victim on the left side of his face, knocking off his glasses.“

A WCCO-TV story says, “A new initiative from Best Buy aims to not only substantially cut the company’s carbon emissions, but also those of its consumers. The Richfield-based electronics retailer announced Wednesday that it’s set a goal to help costumers cut their carbon emissions by 20% by 2030, and thereby save them an estimated $5 billion in utility costs. … Additionally, Best Buy is also pledging to reduce its own carbon footprint by 75% by 2030.”