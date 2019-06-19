MPHA’s Russ named New York City Housing Authority chair

Moving out. Kala Rama and Kristine Garcia at PIX11 are reporting on Minneapolis Public Housing Authority CEO Greg Russ’ move to New York: “‘In a national search, Greg Russ stands out as someone with the guts to make big changes and the heart to do right by public housing residents. Greg has shown he can secure residents the repairs they’ve been waiting for and strengthen public housing for the next generation. He’s shown again and again that he can listen to residents, build trust and improve people’s lives. I’m thrilled to welcome him to NYCHA,’ said Mayor Bill de Blasio. As part of the NYCHA 2.0 plan, the de Blasio administration is using the same tools Russ has worked with to fully renovate and preserve over 100,000 apartments in New York City, which is significantly larger than the housing development he has worked with in the past.”

Neighborhood gets a yellow card. Kent Erdahl at KARE11 looks into recent shootings near Allianz Field: “Police say recent shootings just blocks away from Allianz Field pose no threat to soccer fans or others who attend big events in St. Paul, but residents of the neighborhood hope the problem is addressed before concerns grow louder. During the day, it’s easy to pass through the busy intersection of Hamline and University in St. Paul and not notice the BP gas station on the corner, but at night it’s been hard to miss. ‘We lay in our beds at night and hear gunshots. This is like the third shooting in the last few weeks,’ said Toni Murchison, who lives across the street. ‘We want to feel safe again.'”

Hemp grows up north. Kelly Busche at the Duluth News Tribune writes about Northland farmers embracing hemp: “What started out as a small operation has now grown into two locations of hemp crops. [Nicolette Slagle] estimates that she has fewer than 300 hemp plants growing in Minnesota, with some at a St. Louis County farm. And her sights are set even higher: Her long-term hope is to launch a destination dispensary. ‘If I don’t start figuring this out now, it’ll pass me by,’ Slagle said. ‘I think it’s going to be a little crazy for a while because everybody is going to be jumping into it.'”

The fertilizer becomes the fuel. Dan Gunderson at MPR News has a piece on U of M researchers trying to reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture: “Normally, tractors pull anhydrous ammonia tanks. It’s a commonly used nitrogen fertilizer that’s injected into the soil. But on this tractor, the fertilizer has become the fuel. It’s running on a blend of 70 percent diesel and 30 percent ammonia — and researchers hope this carbon-cutting technology will eventually become a cost-effective option for farmers. It’s part of a larger effort by U of M researchers to reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture.”

NYT looks into Minneapolis 2040. Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui at the New York Times look at Minneapolis and other cities’ reconsidering single-family zoning: “Minneapolis’s new policy will end single-family zoning on 70 percent of the city’s residential land, or 53 percent of all land. The Upshot used public zoning data compiled by UrbanFootprint to calculate this and draw similar maps for 10 other American cities.”

In other news …

