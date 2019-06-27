New report finds Minnesota’s individual health insurance market smaller, but more stable

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports, “The state’s individual health insurance market got even smaller last year, according to a new state report, but the annual rate of decline slowed significantly. … The report issued this month by the state Commerce Department said that 141,110 people bought individual policies during 2018, down from about 300,000 people during 2015.”

On Wednesday night’s first Democratic presidential debate, The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin says: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), in the low single digits in polling, has been largely drowned out by flashier candidates. But she was one of the debate standouts, making the case calmly and persistently for a public option, cautioning against free college for rich kids and hammering at drug prices. When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee bragged that he was the only person onstage to pass a law ensuring abortion services are covered by insurance, Klobuchar shot back that there were three women on the stage who’d fought for women’s rights, garnering loud applause. … The Minnesota senator went into the night needing a kick-start, and she got it.“

Meanwhile, Politico’s David Siders and Natasha Korecki say: “Amy Klobuchar had pretty much fallen off the map after announcing her campaign in a snowstorm. But if the Minnesota senator gains traction in the primary, we’ll be looking back at her Wednesday debate performance as the moment it started. It wasn’t just that she expertly delivered a line. It’s that the line she delivered so neatly summed up a significant difference between the women running for president and the men — and the fact that three women were standing on a presidential stage.”

This from the AP: “The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with 93 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others, the diocese and an attorney representing survivors said Thursday. … If the bankruptcy court approves the plan, the survivors will vote, and then their claims will be evaluated to determine award amounts for the individuals.”

At MPR, Jon Collins writes , “In an emotional email the day before former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for murder and manslaughter, Noor’s former partner pleaded with the judge to consider the impact Justine Ruszczyk’s shooting death had on Noor. … As a police officer,describing Noor hugging a homeowner whose house was burglarized and spending 20 minutes talking to customer service representatives of a security company after an alarm went off.”

John Lundy of the Duluth News Tribune says, “An all-female motorcycle club is roaring into Duluth this week for its annual convention. The Chrome Angelz Riding Club, founded just seven years ago in New Jersey, now has more than 150 chapters worldwide, said Celeste Sigmund, president of the Duluth-based North Shore chapter. … Although the local group was still in its infancy, she put in a bid for Duluth to host this year’s gathering during last year’s convention in Maine, she said. Duluth won out over two other bids, including one from Texas.”

At MPR, Cathy Wurzer reports, “Affordable housing in the park? That’s one option Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Commissioner Chris Meyer thinks should be on the table when rebuilding on the site of the Bde Maka Ska pavilion. The vintage 1930s building that used to house Lola on the Lake burned down last month, and was too damaged to be repaired. ‘When we have a location so close to high quality public transit … it’s really a waste to build just a one story building,’ Meyer said. ‘I put out housing as one option that we could consider.’”

For BringMeTheNews, Adam Uren says, “Starting next month there will be only one way for the public to enter Edina City Hall. The city announced this week that all visitors to the building at 4801 W. 50th St. must enter through its main entrance, with the Eden Avenue entrance closed to the public and for use by employees only. The reason given for the change is the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, earlier this month, when a disgruntled city employee shot 12 colleagues dead at a municipal building days after submitting his resignation.”

Also, Zoe Jackson of the Strib writes, “The St. Louis Park City Council has decided to, citing a desire to accommodate the city’s newest and more diverse residents.… The measure, which will take effect July 15, was sponsored by Council Member Anne Mavity, who said that about half the cities in Minnesota do not require the Pledge of Allegiance to be said at council meetings.”

In the PiPress, Zechriah Chaudry says, “A motorcyclist from Minneapolis was hit by a stray bullet from a target shooter while riding Tuesday evening in Carver, according the Carver County sheriff’s office. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the shooting at 6:13 p.m. The 40-year-old man was riding south on County Road 40 when he was hit in the chest with a bullet that came from a property on Homestead Road. He was able to slow down and stop, officials said, and emergency services transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Officials said the bullet was fired by a group of individuals who were target shooting.”