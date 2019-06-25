New York Times report details intensive lobbying for Twin Metals mine

Make Antofagasta Great Again. The New York Times’ Hiroko Tabuchi and Steve Eder report: “In the waning months of the Obama administration, a Chilean conglomerate was losing a fight with the United States government over a copper mine that it wanted to build near a pristine wilderness area in Minnesota. … The election of President Trump, with his business-friendly bent, turned out to be a game-changer for the project. … Beginning in the early weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency, the administration worked at a high level to remove roadblocks to the proposed mine, government emails and calendars show, overruling concerns that it could harm the Boundary Waters, a vast landscape of federally protected lakes and forests along the border with Canada.”

Mayo spends some bread. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Mayo Clinic plans to build a $233 million facility for cancer patients at its Florida hospital that includes ‘proton beam’ radiation, an advanced treatment that Mayo currently provides at medical centers in Rochester and Phoenix after making big infrastructure investments earlier this decade. … The 140,000-square-foot facility being planned for Jacksonville is scheduled for completion in 2023.”

All wet. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project encountered a major setback when the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District and its managers voted against a permit for the $2.75 billion project at a meeting Monday night. … The vote was 3-3, which wasn’t enough to provide a majority for the permit, thus it was denied.”

This might come up during the election this fall. KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “A St. Paul City Councilor isn’t backing down after social media posts resurfaced last week where he expressed anti-gay sentiment. … ‘I’m not homophobic,’ he said. ‘There’s nothing in me that is homophobic.’ … Ward 6 Councilor Kassim Busuri released a new statement Monday asking for ‘understanding and compassion’ of traditional Muslim beliefs, calling on a respectful dialogue among members of his party. … Busuri is facing backlash from Facebook comments he made in 2013, 2014 and 2015.”

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The St. Paul DFL endorsed three candidates for school board on Sunday after multiple ballots, but not without giving a City Council member an old-fashioned talking-to and an unofficial benching following accusations he had spread misinformation. …

Should be packed: “Hearing, rally on ending protection for gray wolves coming to Brainerd” [MPR]

Minnesota case: “Cop Gets $585K After Colleagues Snooped on Her DMV Data” [Wired]

From the Rochester skyways: “Is locking skyways at night the answer?” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Bipartisan win: “Stauber, Klobuchar, Smith applaud $190000 EDA grant for Itasca County” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Sure it did: “Final Four Weekend Generates $143M For Minnesota” [WCCO]

Too many other drivers: “Census Bureau: Average Commute Time In Minnesota Is 24 Minutes” [WCCO]

Why not: “Finnegans’ hemp oil beer is the first of its kind in Minnesota — and it’s good” [Pioneer Press]

Take a gander at the photo: “A family of geese created a traffic jam in suburban Minneapolis this morning” [City Pages]