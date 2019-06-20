NYT interviews the anti-immigration activists of St. Cloud

Not our best. Astead W. Herndon at the New York Times visits the anti-immigration activists of St. Cloud: “Every weekday, [John Palmer] sits in the same spot at Culver’s restaurant — the corner booth near the Kwik Trip — and begins his daily intake of news from xenophobic and conspiratorial sites, such as JihadWatch.org, and articles with titles like “Lifting the Veil on the ‘Islamophobia’ Hoax.” On Thursdays, Mr. Palmer hosts a group called Concerned Community Citizens, or C-Cubed, which he formed to pressure local officials over the Muslim refugees. Mr. Palmer said at a recent meeting he viewed them as innately less intelligent than the ‘typical’ American citizen, as well as a threat. … Kim Crockett, the vice president and general counsel of a conservative Minnesota think tank called the Center of the American Experiment, said she intended to eventually sue the state and challenge the resettlement program in court. … ‘These aren’t people coming from Norway, let’s put it that way. These people are very visible.'”

Solving two problems at once. Elizabeth Dunbar at MPR News has some good environmental and energy news: “Pollinator-friendly plantings at large solar energy sites have become common in Minnesota in recent years. Not only do they provide habitat for the bee and butterfly populations people have been concerned about, but they also promote soil health and probably even boost the solar panels’ electricity output on warm days.”

A new hope. John Lauritsen at WCCO-TV has the story of a Health Partners clinical trial that’s showing positive results for people with Alzheimer’s symptoms: “Health Partners doctors believe current Alzheimer’s drugs can lose their effectiveness when they are digested or put in the blood stream. So their solution is a direct shot of insulin spray through the nose and into cells that connect to the brain. ‘Once in the left, once in the right – twice a day,’ Dr. Hanson said. ‘Within 15 minutes of one spray of insulin in the nose, they saw an improved ability to remember words and remember stories.‘”

Job opening at popular stun-gun manufacturer. Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune has an update on the case of a conflict of interest involving the head of Emergency Medical Services at HCMC: “An emergency doctor at Hennepin Healthcare will no longer be permitted to work as the medical director for a popular stun-gun manufacturer, following outrage from elected officials and community members who called the relationship a conflict of interest. Dr. Jeffrey Ho, head of Emergency Medical Services at the Twin Cities safety-net hospital HCMC, has worked as a paid consultant for Axon Enterprise Inc. for 14 years, the past 10 as the company’s at-large medical director.”

In other news …

Remember what happened to the last one who didn’t host town halls: “Critics call on Hagedorn to host more town halls” [Mankato Free Press]

Higher ed: “Regents pass 1.5% UMD tuition hike, but questions remain” [Duluth News Tribune]

Hearts of the Beast: “After years of losses and a call for help, Minneapolis MayDay Parade has record-breaking year” [Star Tribune]

Fixed the glitch: “Delta fixing technical glitch that caused delays” [KARE]

Starfish and coffee: “Prince’s Caribbean estate sells for $10.8 million” [Star Tribune]

Put him in a cage: “Petting zoo owner charged with animal cruelty at Minnesota county fair” [Fargo Forum]

Just weeks away: “Vikings set training camp schedule; set new rules for access and autographs” [Star Tribune]

The old “catch and chug”: “MN man catches HR ball without spilling beer at College World Series” [KARE]