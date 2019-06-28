Peterson dismisses speculation he’s planning to retire

Not Collin it quits. The Forum News Services’ Barry Amundson reports (via the Bemidji Pioneer): “After a financial disclosure form showed U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson had sold his Washington, D.C., condo for $460,000, the National Republican Campaign Committee late this month jumped on the sale saying the 15-term congressman apparently was ready to retire. … Not so fast, said the dean of the Minnesota congressional delegation in a telephone interview Thursday, June 27. … Although Peterson wouldn’t say he was running again in 2020, the man who turns 75 on Saturday, June 29, and who has represented his western Minnesota 7th District for 28 years did say he was still raising money and attending parades.”

A tragedy near Brainerd. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “A pilot and a nurse are dead and a third crew member is hospitalized after a North Memorial Air Care helicopter crashed near the Brainerd Airport early Friday. … The chopper went down around 1 a.m. A North Memorial spokesperson confirms the two casualties, and says no patients were aboard at the time of the crash. The pilot and a nurse died at the scene, while a third crew member was rushed to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.”

Economic uncertainty all around. Also for the Forum News Service, Christopher Vondracek writes: “Last week, Ryan McFarland flew from Rapid City, S.D., to Washington, D.C., to tell federal trade officials new tariffs will ‘kill’ his business, which makes balance bicycles for children. … It’s a similar uncertainty felt around the region. As the rain clouds of trade wars hover across the Upper Midwest, fatigue and frustration has set in for farmers, manufacturers and bankers. Economists say it could all change next week. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet this weekend at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Mexico just ratified the New NAFTA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) last week.”

PSA. KARE reports: “Medtronic has released a safety notice to users of some of their insulin pumps citing cybersecurity concerns. … The alert explains that some of their insulin pumps from 2012 or earlier use ‘wireless radio frequencies’ that could potentially be used to hack the devices, and control the amount of insulin delivered.”

WCCO says: “Minnesota is near the top of a new national list, and not for a good reason. …

Doesn’t sound good. KMSP reports: “Hip-hop sensation Lizzo says a ‘bigoted’ security guard attacked two members of her team while she was performing at Summerfest in Milwaukee Thursday night. … The Minneapolis-based artist was the headliner on the Harley-Davison Roadhouse Stage. She took to Twitter and Instagram after the show to call out the incident, in which she claimed a security guard ‘tackled and attacked’ and ‘slapped and manhandled’ her hair stylist and stylist.”

In other news…

From bad to worse: “Mpls. Police: Suspected Car Thieves Drive Wrong Way In Downtown, Hit Squad Car” [WCCO]

Teachable moment: “Oh jeez, Minnesota Republican Matt Dean’s college/student loans tweets got him owned” [City Pages]

Getting the band back together:

Former President Jimmy Carter and his Vice President Walter Mondale are cheered as they begin a conversation about #HumanRights moderated by ⁦@jmeacham⁩ #Leesburg VA pic.twitter.com/wowT7LAzF7 — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 28, 2019

Sounds like everyone’s going to be ok: “Pig-filled semi overturns near Madelia” [Mankato Free Press]

Not sure about these cows though:

COWS SWEPT AWAY: This dramatic video was taken in Oxbow Park in southeastern Minnesota, where up to 8 inches of rain fell overnight causing severe flooding. Credit: Donny Ehlenfeldt pic.twitter.com/zqVXDwJ1Bm — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 28, 2019

The only debate here is how many to order: “Mahtomedi, Minnesota, pickle pizza goes viral, incites debate” [City Pages]

Rock the Garden this weekend: “Friday Five: Rock the Garden 2019 edition” [The Current]

Go behind the bar at Colita and Martina: “The Boy Wizard of the Midwest” [PUNCH]