Politico: Rep. Liz Cheney feuds with Rep. Tom Emmer over NRCC fundraising

You know you want a little congressional fundraising gossip. Politico’s Melanie Zanona and Jake Sherman report: “Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, privately battled with the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee Monday night, where she raised concerns from members about the direction of the party’s campaign arm as they try to win back the chamber. … Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota used a members’ only leadership meeting Monday night to press lawmakers about their party dues and contributions to the party committee. At one point, he questioned whether Cheney would continue to contribute campaign cash to the NRCC, according to multiple sources.”

Omar interview. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s Solomon Gustavo reports: “Almost immediately after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar won her seat last November she became a household name. As a Black Muslim immigrant woman, she doesn’t just stand out — she has set a laundry list of firsts that took until 2019 to topple. She is the first Somali American, first woman of color, first naturalized citizen from African and the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress. … She has also become a beacon for controversy, particularly for comments that have been viewed anti-Semitic (which she adamantly denies), has been fined for misuse of $3,500 in campaign funds and has even been attacked on Twitter by the president. … Omar, however, has often sidestepped media responses to focus her aim at the thorny and intractable issues that face her former 5th Congressional district in Minneapolis and the greater nation. She is also forming alliances that look to broaden her lens and impact, including becoming a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and, most recently, a new bipartisan Black-Jewish congressional caucus.”

Don’t have a cow … have 6,000. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Brian Todd reports: “‘We’re denying economic progress here in Winona County.’ … Marcia Ward said the animal unit cap in Winona County is hurting business, particularly the dairy business. … The prime example, said Ward, one of five Winona County commissioners, came earlier this year when the Winona County Board of Adjustments refused to grant a waiver to Daley Farms in its request to expand to nearly 6,000 animal units, well beyond the county’s 1,500 AU cap. … Winona County is losing its dairy industry faster than the Minnesota average, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture county-level data released on May 30.”

Economy’s doing great. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports: “Over the last year the Hiawatha homeless encampment in Minneapolis got the most attention. … But over at the U of M, during this last school year, they started to see an increase in homeless people as well. … ‘There was an increase in the number of transient individuals on campus and especially after hours when our buildings closed,’ said UMN Police Chief Matt Clark. … U of M police first started seeing more homeless people using campus buildings during the winter. Then when it warmed up, they starting seeing tents pop up around campus.”

MPR’s Alisa Roth reports: “The first time Dawn Peel tried to get help in the mental health clinic at the Minnesota’s women’s prison in Shakopee, she brought a stack of papers 8 inches thick, she said. They were records documenting more than 150 appointments she’d had with her psychologist before she went to prison. … ‘I would like to get some help,’ she recalled telling the clinician. ‘And he looked at me and my stack of you know, 8-inch deep pile of medical records and he said, “We don’t have the staff to help you.” And I looked at him and I said, “what?”’ …Minnesota’s corrections commissioner,

Hot legislation. The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., co-introduced the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, a bill that directs the Consumer Product Safety Commission to put forth a standard requiring flame mitigation devices like flame arrestors to be used to prevent fire accidents. … The companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives was led by Reps. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Dave Joyce R-Ohio.”

