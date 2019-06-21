Ramsey County opening year-round homeless shelter

Shannon Prather at the Star Tribune reports on Ramsey County opening its own year-round homeless shelter: “Ramsey County’s 64-bed winter overflow homeless shelter will stay open year-round to accommodate the region’s growing number of homeless who often ride light-rail trains in lieu of shelter and are increasingly camping outdoors. The decision to extend the Winter Safe Space shelter is partly a response to Metro Transit’s decision to eliminate overnight light-rail service in St. Paul on weeknights starting in August.”

KSTP-TV shares the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report on invasive carp sightings: “A release Friday said the DNR has confirmed the capture of a bighead carp, two silver carp and the detection of a third, tagged silver carp – all within the past several weeks. The bighead carp was captured at the Xcel Energy King Power Plant in Oak Park Heights. All of the silver carp were located in Pool 4 of the Mississippi River between Red Wing and Wabasha.“

Niels Lesniewski at Roll Call has a short on our senior senator looking into safety practices of ride-sharing companies: “Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and 2020 White House hopeful, is leading a letter to the ride-sharing companies and is being joined by three senior Democratic members of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. … ‘Please provide a list of all such vehicles, their state of registration, and the recall that may be unaddressed,” the senators wrote. ‘Does your company have a periodic safety verification process that reviews whether vehicles are affected by a safety recall? If so, please provide the details of such process.'”

John Croman at KARE-11 explains the Minnesota Supreme Court’s overturning of stalking and harassment convictions of a teenage tweeter: “In an opinion authored by Associate Justice Paul Thissen, the High Court ruled that part of the state’s stalking statute is overly broad in violation of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. … In Justice Thissen’s words, ‘A.J.B. dispatched an unrelenting torrent of cruel tweets at M.B.’ … The question before the court, however, was whether Minnesota’s existing laws empower prosecutors to go after someone for those social media messages.”

Gillian Brockell at the Washington Post discusses a new book about a former first lady and her Minnesota lover: “In the summer of 1910, Evangeline Simpson Whipple told the caretaker of her home not to move anything in her absence. The wealthy widow was going on a trip, but would be back soon, she said. She never returned. When she died in 1930, she was buried at her request in Italy next to the love of her life — a woman with whom she had a relationship that spanned nearly 30 years. That woman, Rose Cleveland, had served as first lady.“

In other news…

Growth opportunity: “Minneapolis medical-marijuana company expands into Puerto Rico” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]

And you can catch flying candy in them: “An incentive to recycle: Kandiyohi County to give away 2,000 reusable grocery bags at community parades this summer” [West Central Tribune]

In the rough: “Sun Country Airlines loses golfer’s clubs on way to Women’s PGA Championship” [KMSP]

Really happy hour: “Finnegans releases Minnesota’s first CBD beer to the public tonight” [City Pages]

Fizzle: “St. Paul effort to fund July 4 fireworks raising tiny fraction of $125,000 goal” [Pioneer Press]