St. Paul trash collection to continue while city appeals court ruling

Says Nick Woltman for the Pioneer Press, “A Ramsey County district judge will allow organized trash collection to continue in St. Paul as the city appeals his earlier ruling that the program be suspended and the issue left up to voters. In May, Judge Leonardo Castro ordered St. Paul to halt organized garbage pickup on June 30, saying voters must be allowed to decide whether to keep the city-run program in place or go back to choosing their own trash hauler. On Wednesday, he stayed that order.”

Says Tim Pugmire for MPR, “Many drivers haven’t gotten the message yet. They need to change their behavior when it comes to using cellphones in their vehicles. And they need to do it soon. Minnesota’s new hands-free requirement takes effect on Aug. 1. State officials announced an education campaign Thursday that will begin next week to stress that holding a cellphone while driving is about to be illegal.”

Adam Belz for the Star Tribune reports, “A hailstorm that ripped through southwest Minnesota last week left thousands of acres of corn and soybeans damaged or destroyed — in many cases too late in the season for farmers to replant their crops. … The University of Minnesota Extension said fields should only be replanted if they are a total loss, and soybeans planted in late June suffer something like a 40% yield reduction compared to soybeans planted in May.”

For MPR, Nina Moini and Tom Crann report: “The St. Louis Park City Council will revisit its decision to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings, the city’s mayor said Thursday. Mayor Jake Spano said he and another council member were out of town when the Council voted 5-0 earlier this month to end the practice. On Twitter, Spano said he was “not a fan” of the move and that council members had agreed to put it up for discussion at the July 8 meeting.”

BringMeTheNews reports: “The richest person in Minnesota is, according to Forbes’ annual unveiling of the wealthiest individual in all 50 states. Taylor, best known for owning the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, is the head of Taylor Corporation, which controls more than 80 subsidiaries around the world and is one of the largest graphics communication companies in North America.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Minnesotans prepping for the 2020 census were pleased Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the federal government from including a citizenship question on the form — at least for now. But proponents of eliminating the question said there’s still plenty of uncertainty about what’s next, and they fear lingering litigation and administrative actions could still dissuade some Minnesotans from participating next year.”

For City Pages, Pete Kotz writes, “Magnify Money, a consumer finance site, has compiled some interesting stats from the U.S. Census and beyond. Though the troubles of the poor get a great deal of ink, it wanted to examine the woes of a young couple with a preschool child earning a combined $100,000. The findings are not pretty. … The site’s rankings assume said family has the typical work health coverage, 401k contributions, tax deductions, and spending habits. The most punishing cities are a lineup of the obvious. Big Tech has made San Jose the worst, followed by D.C., San Francisco, Boston, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, the nation’s highest-income state. What’s surprising—or perhaps heartbreaking—is that Minneapolis has surpassed Denver, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and L.A. among the least attainable.”

The Star Tribune’s Pam Louwagie writes: “Growing up in the 1950s, Gerry Spiess stopped in ports of India, Egypt and Europe as his family made their way back to Minnesota after living in Australia. Those glimpses of the vast world instilled such a curiosity in the boy that, years later as an adult, Spiess made headlines for his global exploration after building a 10-foot sailboat in his White Bear Lake garage and crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in it. … Spiess died at his Pine County home this month after a decadeslong battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 79.”