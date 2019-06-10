Three Minnesota agencies will open up Section 8 wait-lists Wednesday

Waiting lists opening. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The state’s three largest housing authorities are opening their waiting lists for federal housing assistance at the same time. … The Metropolitan Council’s Metro HRA, the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency will open their waiting lists for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program from 8 a.m. Wednesday through noon June 18. … The portable vouchers serve as rent credits that tenants can offer to landlords in the private market.”

New benefits at Target. The Star Tribune’s Jackie Crosby reports: “Target Corp. said Monday it would beef up benefits it offers its full- and part-time hourly workers, including paid family leave to care for a child or aging parent and backup child care. … The move comes as retailers try to attract workers in a tightening labor market, and as their business model changes to respond to an increase in digital shopping.”

Infrastructure needs at the U. The Minnesota Daily’s J.D. Duggan reports: “The country’s top developmental psychology program will remain in the same century-old brick building for at least another year without state infrastructure funding. … The Institute of Child Development’s building at the University of Minnesota was erected in the early 1900s and required $28 million in state funding this year for a replacement. Without a capital investment bill, this project and other University infrastructure needs will roll into future legislative sessions.”

Lifeguard blows whistle. Also from the Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo, the story of the lifeguard suing St. Paul over its sick leave policy: “Toward the end of 2017, Benjamin Smith found an extra $100 or so in his paycheck — a pleasant surprise that none of his fellow lifeguards or aquatics workers at St. Paul Parks and Recreation could explain. … ‘After our payday, we were all like, “Did you get extra money? Did you get extra money?”’ said Smith, who was a high school student at the time. … Months later, Smith said he was informed the extra cash represented a payout of his unused paid sick leave — a benefit he didn’t know he qualified for. When he asked to use sick time, however, he was denied. And there was no such payout at the end of 2018.”

In other news…

So that’s why: “Onetime U ticketing director, now in prison, skimmed $361K to feed gambling addiction” [Star Tribune]

Minnesota athlete of note: “Gabriele Grunewald is in grave condition, husband reveals” [Star Tribune]

Beware: “MN warns seniors about precious metals investment scam” [Pioneer Press]

He’s got alternative facts: “Flat-earther uses Minneapolis’ Bde Maka Ska to tackle a great conspiracy” [City Pages]