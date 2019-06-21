Transit agencies frustrated with downtown Minneapolis gridlock

Says Tim Harlow for the Star Tribune, “Transit agencies fed up with buses and passengers stuck in downtown afternoon gridlock are calling on Minneapolis officials to do more to get buses moving. SouthWest Transit CEO Len Simich sent a letter to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office last week insisting the city should give priority to buses while a block of Marquette Avenue is closed for a utility project.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms roared through southern Minnesota Thursday evening. The storm passed through quickly, but packed a punch. It fizzled out as the sun set for the evening. There will be much to clean up Friday morning. One big storm swept more than 100 miles from Cottonwood to South Branch, bringing with it tornadoes, hail and lots of rain.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “A St. Paul City Council member took to social media on Thursday to defend himself against accusations of homophobia after critics shared his old Facebook posts, including a post seemingly praising the government of Uganda for making homosexuality a crime. … The accusations against [Council Member Kassim] Busuri surfaced Wednesday shortly after the council approved a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month, a celebration of the gay, lesbian and transgender community.”

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren writes: “The body of a bicyclist was found at a train station in Coon Rapids, having earlier been struck by a train in Fridley. … With the help of Fridley PD, officers were able to find the possible site of the crash, on tracks south of Osborne Road NE in Fridley, about 7 miles south of where the body ended up. It’s believed that the victim was on a bicycle when they were hit by a northbound Northstar train.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Brooks Johnson writes: “The prospect of a slowing economy isn’t dimming the optimism of most Minnesota manufacturers — but the struggle to fill jobs is keeping many from growing. ‘We hear over and over — they could take on new opportunities, but they just can’t find the workers,’ said Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota. Kill was in town Thursday morning to share the results of his group’s State of Manufacturing survey at the Kitchi Gammi Club.”

Says Evan Ramstad in the Star Tribune, “Minnesota added 100 jobs last month, the state jobs agency said, or maybe it was just 51. Because the agency rounds data to the nearest hundred, it could have been either number or any up to 150. New data released Thursday showed the state unemployment rate held at 3.3% for a second month after rising in April from the March level of 3.2%. But it also revealed that the state’s job market has stalled out.”

Dan Kraker of MPR reports, “An environmental groupwithin the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Wilderness Society filed the lawsuit in federal district court in Washington, D.C., to try to force four agencies — the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service — to respond to six outstanding Freedom of Information Act requests the group made nine months ago.”

This from WCCO-TV: Earlier this week, NFL Media’s Adam Rank went through all 32 NFL teams and predicted their record for each game of the regular season. For Minnesota, he said the team will lose twice to the Packers, Bears and Lions, going 0-6 in the NFC North. And, according to Rank, the team doesn’t do much better around the league, going 5-11 for the regular season. Additionally, Rank projects the Packers to have a 12-4 record, and the Bears a 13-3 record. He did say the Lions will get a 4-12 record, but would beat Vikings in both matchups.”