Two St. Paul police review board commissioners say mayor doesn’t support work, resign

The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried writes: “Two top community leaders of a commission that reviews misconduct complaints against St. Paul police officers resigned Tuesday, saying they have ‘repeatedly seen evidence’ the mayor and his staff are not serious about supporting their work. … [Constance Tuck and [Rachel] Sullivan-Nightengale wrote the mayor ‘has never sought the [Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission’] input on community policing concerns observed’ in their work on the commission.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Janet Moore, “Slower motorists in Minnesota best stick to the right lane — or face a possible fine come Aug. 1. A measure aimed at drivers who linger in the left lane was signed into law last month, according to Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who sponsored the bill at the Capitol. Those violating the new law could face a fine of $50, plus a $75 surcharge.”

Mary McGuire reports for WCCO-TV: The end of the school year marks the beginning of a new chapter at one Minneapolis school. A natural gas explosion destroyed the center portion of Minnehaha Academy’s Upper School in 2017. Two staff members were killed in the blast. … When students walk through the halls this fall, they will walk on history into a new chapter. … Over the past two years, the rebuilding process has been steady, and now blueprints and plans are becoming reality. Two black olive trees are already in place in the atrium.”

Duluth’s WDIO reports: “A Duluth man now faces second-degree murder for the death of his wife. The criminal complaint against 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski says that he stabbed his wife, Nicole, on Sunday evening, between 10-12 times. According to the document, Jazdzewski told police he had a ‘horrible fight’ with his wife, and he ‘lost it.’ During an interview with police, he said that his wife had told him on Sunday that she wanted a divorce.” In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports, “Minnesota doctors are schooling up on the topic of recreational marijuana so they can take a more active role in any debate on whether the state should legalize the mood-altering drug. A private forum arranged Thursday by the Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) will review the evidence regarding marijuana’s effect on health and crime rates and solicit opinions from doctors on whether the organization should take a stand.”

This from Tess Williams at the Forum News Service , “A northwestern Minnesota man who was found fatally injured Sunday on a curb in Fosston was apparently hit with a landscaping block, according to a criminal complaintNicholas Patrick Hauge, 28, is being held without bond on the charges he murdered 19-year-old Timothy Hauge. … Timothy Hauge, of Fosston, was lying in the road with a large gash on his head, officers said. There was a significant amount of blood in the gutter next to him. Timothy Hauge did not have a pulse, but deputies reported his body was warm. …Nicholas Hauge told deputies: ‘Just kill me.’”

At MPR, Tim Nelson tells us, “You might think the Iron Throne was destroyed by dragon fire, if you’re a fan of the just concluded HBO series, Game of Thrones. But the spiky power symbol is back. The throne was delivered Tuesday to Gail and Ken Janes’ Richfield backyard ‘in two trucks,’ Gail Janes said. The Janes won the replica in an ‘Own the Throne’ sweepstakes sponsored by AT&T Thanks, the company’s customer rewards program. The Minnesota couple was among the 65,000 AT&T customers to enter.”

Adam Belz of the Strib says, “Farmer confidence about the wisdom of investing in operations, future value of farmland and strength of the farm economy is plummeting, a monthly survey released Tuesday showed. The latest Ag Economy Baro-meter survey of Purdue University, conducted in mid-May before the latest federal bailout of farmers was announced, showed its lowest reading since October 2016.”