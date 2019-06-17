Two U of M wrestlers arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct

In the Pioneer Press: “Nationally ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. KARE-TV reported that an athletics department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team. They have not been charged. KSTP-TV reported that jail records show Steveson, an Apple Valley native, and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.”

For the New York Times, Derrick Taylor says, “For two days in a row this weekend, Target experienced a register outage that caused long lines at the national retail chain and forced some customers to pay with cash. Target experienced an ‘internal technology issue’ Saturday that lasted about two hours. … After the initial outage ended, Target posted an apology on social media stating that the registers were ‘fully back online.’ But then on Sunday, the company seemed to experience yet another outage at its registers.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports: “Undignified living conditions, holes in walls, a resident found wandering outside confused — those are some of the reasons federal regulators are scrutinizing 11 Minnesota nursing homes. The focus on those facilities recently came to light after leaders of a select U.S. Senate Committee on Aging released what they characterized as a ‘secret’ list of 400 nursing homes across the nation the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services …. The state Legislature recently approved sweeping new oversight rules in response to lax investigations of abuse complaints by state officials.” In the Duluth News Tribune, Adelie Bergman reports, “Federal prosecution of new criminal cases involving human trafficking in Minnesota and Wisconsin remained steady or dropped slightly from 2017 to 2018, according to an international organization tracking such numbers. The Human Trafficking Institute, based in Fairfax, Va., released figures Wednesday from its 2018 Federal Human Trafficking Report. … For 2018, federal prosecutors brought indictments in two new trafficking cases in the District of Minnesota, while Wisconsin’s two judicial districts saw five new cases.”

KSTP-TV reports

: “A father of a three-year-old child is dead after he jumped into the water of Detroit Lakes to save the child Saturday evening, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to the report of the incident at around 8:22 p.m. Saturday. The father, identified as Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz, 31 of Frazee, reportedly jumped into the water to save his child who had fallen into the water from Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay, Detroit Lakes, a sheriff’s office press release states.”

WCCO-TV says: “A new poll of Minnesota voters puts Sen. Amy Klobuchar in fourth place ahead of the first Democratic primary debates. In the poll conducted by Change Research, Klobuchar trails Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Minnesota voters favor Warren the most at 21%, while Biden at 20% and Sanders at 19% poll close behind. Minnesotans put Klobuchar in fourth place at 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 11%, Kamala Harris at 4%, Beto O’Rourke at 3% and Andrew Yang at 2%.”

At MPR, Riham Feshir reports, “Outside a town hall meeting in the western Twin Cities suburb of Mound on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips was greeted by a group handing out peaches, a man dressed as Uncle Sam and a sign that said ‘IMPEACH.’ Amid a wide-ranging discussion, many of the more than 200 people on hand Saturday were eager to know the Democratic congressman’s take on whether to pursue impeachment of President Trump. To date, Phillips has said he does not support that move. Phillips told constituents that he’d rather spend the next few weeks working with Senate Republicans on a fix to the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program that affects many Liberians living in Minnesota ….”

And this from Geoff Earle in The Daily Mail, “He said ‘aloha’ to his presidential ambitions, but now former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is making a play at marketing a Hawaiian cruise featuring himself. Walker and his wife are touting the exotic beauty of the Hawaiian islands – and talking down the ‘brutally cold’ winters of their native Wisconsin to entice former constituents to escape their state in January and climb aboard. … If Hawaii’s tranquil beaches and Pacific breezes aren’t a sufficient lure, the Walkers are promising to take the stage in a cruise ship karaoke performance.”