U.S. House passes the American Dream and Promise Act

A path to permanence for Liberian immigrants. Lara Bockenstedt at Southwest news Media has a piece on on the U.S. House passing the American Dream and Promise Act, co-sponsored by Reps. Dean Phillips, Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar: “For DED and TPS recipients who have been in the U.S. three years and without felony convictions or more than one misdemeanor, the bill would give a pathway to permanent resident status. Those who would live for five years as a permanent resident could then apply for citizenship.”

Deplorable. Hannah Jones at City Pages is covering the controversy over the owner of a new gay bar in South Minneapolis: “Cheers is registered under Red Star Group LLC, a Minneapolis company renting the old Rudolph’s from the previous owners. The owner is one Emad Yousef Abed. For the past few days, various Facebook users have been posting screenshots from posts on his own page. … ‘Did you know Israel and it’s [sic] people must be eliminated from existence,’ a December 2015 post read. He also called Israelis a ‘cancer.'”

Duluth is the new Rochester. Dan Kraker at MPR News on the growth of medical centers in the Zenith City of the Unsalted Seas: “Duluth is home to not one but two regional medical centers: Essentia Health and St. Luke’s. They’re located just a few blocks apart on the hillside in the city’s downtown. And they’re both planning major redevelopment projects at the same time — work that’s expected to modernize their facilities and spark broader economic growth for the city.”

KSTP reports on a search warrant issued in Hennepin County regarding the arson fire that engulfed Lola on the Lake: “The sender then sent several photos, taken from local news sites, of the Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska Pavilion on fire with the caption of, ‘(sic),'” the warrant application reads. “Another photo showed the aftermath of the pavilion fire from an aerial shot with the caption, ‘.’”

Not a peanut butter sandwich. Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press writes about a gun incident with a happy ending: “The child was getting ready to go outside and play Monday afternoon when she placed her backpack on the floor and heard a thud, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said. When the student opened the bag, she found a handgun inside and immediately told her teacher, Ernster said. John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary Principal Lisa Gruenewald responded immediately and secured the gun, she wrote in a letter to parents.”

More to the story. Rochelle Olson at the Strib is following the story of the now-canceled slavery discussions that were to take place at Minneapolis City Hall: “The lunch-hour sessions, called sacred conversations, were scheduled to begin last Thursday, with ‘Black Bodied Staff’ meeting in one building and ‘White Bodied Staff’ meeting in another. City Coordinator Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde issued a statement indicating she had called off the sessions but that they would be rescheduled. It was unclear Tuesday when that would happen.”

