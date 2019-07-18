After renewed attacks by Trump, #IStandWithIlhan trends on Twitter

A show of support for Omar. WCCO reports: “Twitter users are proclaiming their solidarity with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump continued to bash the freshman congresswoman at a rally in North Carolina. … On Twitter, hundreds of thousands of people spoke out in defense of the Somalia-born congresswoman, who came to Minnesota as a teenager after spending much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan became the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S.”

More cops for Mill City? The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo wants to add 400 more patrol officers by 2025, saying they are urgently needed to improve lagging response times while taking pressure off street cops and giving them more time to engage with residents.”

New abuse settlement. The Associated Press reports (via the Pioneer Press): “The Diocese of Crookston has reached a $5 million settlement with 15 people who were children when they were sexually abused by priests. … As part of the settlement, the Minnesota diocese agreed to make public the names and files of clergy who have been accused of abuse. That information will be released at a later date.”

WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “While some law enforcement agencies look to improve response times, another one in the West Metro says citizens aren’t calling 911 enough. … West Hennepin Public Safety covers Maple Plain and Independence.

A piece of history. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “The former Dayton’s store complex in downtown Minneapolis has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the developer renovating the three buildings said. … The designation in the register, maintained by the National Park Service, makes the building eligible for federal tax credits and other incentives, including aid grants, if the owners meet rules for maintaining the building.”

In other news…

Sad update: “Woman dies after fall at Gooseberry Falls State Park” [Pioneer Press]

Timely profile from … Time: “‘I Believe in My Work.’ How Rep. Ilhan Omar Rose From Refugee to Trump’s Top Target” [Time]

Holy hail: “Brief but powerful hail storm pounds south metro” [KARE]

Today’s the day, people: “Big Boy locomotive steams its way into downtown St. Paul” [KSTP]

Art pedaler: “Minnesota curator collecting art by bike across the state” [Grand Forks Herald]

Will fee-elimination be the new trend for airlines? “Delta eliminates extra fees for sports equipment such as bikes and golf clubs” [Star Tribune]

September 1: “Indigenous Food Gets a Day of Celebration at the Minnesota State Fair” [Eater]

Nice: “Kids with disabilities can now get special Halloween costumes at Target” [CNN]