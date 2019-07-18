At rally, Trump again attacks Ilhan Omar; crowd chants ‘send her back’

In the Washington Post, Ashley Parker and Colby Itkowitz write: “President Trump held a campaign rally Wednesday night where the crowd responded to his attacks on a Somali-born Muslim congresswoman with chants of “Send her back! Send her back!” The crowd’s response to Trump echoed the racist remarks he has aimed in recent days at four minority Democratic congresswomen he has accused of making hateful comments about the country, setting off a controversy that led the Democrat-controlled House to vote to formally rebuke him on Tuesday night. … Early in his remarks Wednesday night, Trump elicited loud boos when he went after [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez, [Ayana] Pressley and [Rashida] Tlaib one by one, but he reserved most of his wrath for [Ilhan] Omar.”

For MPR, Ibrahim Hirsi says, “President Trump’s racist tweets targeting four congresswomen of color, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, have ignited painful memories among Minnesotans who were subjected to racial taunts both as children and adults in the state. Haaris Pasha, a Minneapolis native, was first told to ‘go back’ to where he came from when he was a middle schooler in Apple Valley nearly two decades ago. Alla Hassan, a Sudanese-American who arrived in the U.S. at the age of 7, heard the term as an elementary school student in Rochester, Minn., in the early 2000s. Remi Eichten, who describes herself as a biracial black woman, was first told to ‘go back to Georgia or Africa’ at age 13 by a white woman she offered to assist at the Roseville Mall. Pasha, Hassan and Eichten are among dozens of people who responded to a question we posed to our readers and listeners: If you’ve ever been told to ‘go back’ to your country, how did that affect your feelings about what it means to be American?”

In the Duluth News-Tribune, Brady Slater writes: “After an unflattering portrait of its pedestrian facilities showed numerous instances of non-compliance with federal disability law, St. Louis County set forth the draft of a plan this week outlining an estimated $25.4 million worth of compliance updates. … An estimated 76 percent of county sidewalks (53.2 miles) and 951 curb ramps failed to fully meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.”

MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “The Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety is investigating CenturyLink over hundreds of complaints that the utility failed to respond to requests to locate underground cabling. … State law requires homeowners, farmers and professional contractors to notify the office before digging. Utilities like CenturyLink must respond to the request, often by marking the location of underground infrastructure on the surface. … In the current case, CenturyLink allegedly didn’t respond to hundreds of requests beginning in April.”

From the AP

: “A Minnesota man who admitted he hacked into state government databases in 2017 because he was angry after a police officer was acquitted of fatally shooting Philando Castile has been sentenced to five years of probation.

.”

A FOX 9 story says, “A Sheriff’s deputy and a passerby teamed up to stop a runaway bus piloted by a driver having a medical emergency near Granite Falls, Minn. Wednesday. According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls came in around noon saying a Renville County West School District bus was driving on the wrong side of the road and had hit several cars on Hwy. 212. Granite Falls Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office in trying to stop the bus. In pursuit, officers and deputies figured the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.”

Rochelle Olson of the Star Tribune reports, “Omni Hotels and Resorts will open its first Minnesota location at the Viking Lakes development in Eagan adjacent to the NFL team’s new headquarters. The 14-story, 320-room hotel, designed with Nordic architectural touches by ESG Architecture & Design of Minneapolis, is scheduled to open in fall 2020. It will provide a base for Minnesota Vikings players and visiting fans during summer training camp.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The Edina City Council has voted to include the Pledge of Allegiance in future council meetings. On Tuesday evening, Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced the approval of the change and that the pledge will be included in meetings starting August 7, 2019. … The news comes after the St. Louis Park City Council garnered national attention by voting to remove the pledge from its meetings last month, getting a reaction from President Trump.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otarola says, “A section of East River Parkway on the University of Minnesota campus will be closed for the rest of the week following a mudslide that barreled down the bluff toward the Mississippi River Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured in the mudslide, which collapsed a 100-foot-wide section of the bluff just north of the Washington Avenue bridge. Engineers with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have yet to determine its cause, though they suspect heavy rain that has pounded the city this week was a factor.”