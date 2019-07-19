Deputy corrections commissioner resigns

Another personnel change in the Walz administration. The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson reports in the West Central Tribune: “A deputy commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Corrections on Friday, July 19, submitted her resignation six months into her tenure there, citing a desire to advance “wide-spread reform” outside the department. … Sarah Walker, who served as deputy commissioner of community services, resigned effective immediately on Friday, July 19, and in her letter of resignation said she was pleased with some of the work she’d accomplished within DOC, but she wanted to do more.”

Tracing the Ilhan-Omar-married-her-brother conspiracy theory. The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer writes: “When Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) once married her own brother in an immigration fraud scheme, he demonstrated the remarkable degree to which even the most far-off corners of the right-wing internet can launch unproven, anonymous claims into the national political discourse. ”

Related: Star Tribune political editor Kevin Diaz explains his paper’s coverage of the story to Politifact.

Well poop. The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer reports: “High levels of E. coli at Minneapolis’ Thomas Beach have soured the annual Milk Carton Boat Races. … Instead of paddling their way across Bde Maka Ska on Sunday, participants will be forced to foot race while carring their homemade ships on dry land. … Twin Cities Beach Blast, the event organizer, is rebranding the beloved tradition as ‘Milk Carton Boat Portage Races.’”

The Spokesman-Recorder’s Solomon Gustavo reports: “Single Black mothers face the highest risk of eviction in the United States. North Minneapolis is no different.… Single Black women with children living below the poverty line lead more than 60 percent of the Black households in North Minneapolis. As a result, according to University of Minnesota researchers, 67 percent of residents are on some kind of county and federal assistance.”

Cool research. The Minnesota Daily’s Katrina Pross reports: “A University of Minnesota researcher is trying to make streets safer for the visually impaired. … Chen-Fu Liao, a researcher at the Center for Transportation Studies, is working to create an app that uses a Bluetooth system to help visually impaired pedestrians navigate city streets. Liao will be putting his work to the test in Stillwater this fall by installing the Bluetooth software at multiple intersections. He will begin the installations in the next several weeks.”

In other news…

