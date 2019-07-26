Duluth man reaches reaches Arctic Ocean — by stand-up paddleboard

Impressive. The Duluth News Tribune’s Kelly Busche reports: “Jared Munch completed his paddleboard voyage from Duluth to the Arctic Ocean on Thursday. … After around a month traversing lakes, streams and wilderness, Munch, 26, ended his approximately 920-mile stand-up paddleboard trip from Duluth’s Brighton Beach to James Bay in the Arctic Ocean on Thursday, according to an online map tracking his progress.”

Also in Minnesotans achieving things… The Star Tribune’s Rachel Blount writes: “Regan Smith had a simple objective in Friday’s semifinals of the women’s 200-meter backstroke at the world championships. The Lakeville teen wanted to swim fast enough to get a prime lane for the finals, which would give her the best chance to earn a medal. … Instead, she shocked the swimming world — and herself — by smashing the world record. Smith, 17, finished the race in two minutes, 3.35 seconds, cutting more than half a second off the previous world record set by Missy Franklin at the 2012 Olympics. ”

Putting the rumors to rest. WCCO reports: “My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he is not going to run against Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. … The entrepreneur told the hosts on Fox and Friends on Friday that while he ‘would love to run’ against the congresswoman, he can’t give up his current platform. … Still, he vowed to help President Donald Trump turn Minnesota ‘completely red.’”

Something to keep an eye on. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “A former Carleton College football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student after their initiation into a secret society is suing the college for expelling him. … Taariq Vanegas, 21, claims his accuser was the aggressor and that the college failed to give him a fair disciplinary hearing. … The Seattle resident alleges Carleton violated the federal Title IX law, which prohibits sex discrimination at schools and colleges.”

Not a good sign: “‘I Lost Count At 60’: Neighbors, Firefighters Clean Up Used Needles In Minneapolis As Problem Grows” [WCCO]

A career in flux: “Meet Minneapolis’ man of steel — and other metals” [MPR]

Cool org: “Spirit of Major Taylor lives on bringing African-American cyclists together” [MPR]

That’s quite a run: “N.E. Yacht Club 120th Anniversary Party this Sunday” [twin city sidewalks]