Environmental groups turn on Cargill

Cargill is canceled. The New York Times’ David Yaffe-Bellany writes: “For years, the American agricultural giant Cargill has been on relatively good terms with environmental advocates, praised for agreeing to a landmark moratorium on buying soybeans grown on deforested land in the Amazon rain forest. … In recent weeks, though, that relationship has soured over the company’s refusal to agree to a similar moratorium in another environmentally sensitive region of Brazil and, more broadly, over its failure to meet its anti-deforestation targets. This month, the environmental advocacy group Mighty Earth released a report titled ‘Cargill: The Worst Company in the World.’”

Mirroring state efforts. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a measure to crack down on employers who fail to pay workers wages they’re owed. … At City Hall Monday, dozens of red shirt-clad members of CTUL, a Spanish acronym for the Center of Workers United in Struggle, filled the council chamber to speak in favor of a proposed city ordinance intended to augment the state of Minnesota’s wage theft law that takes effect Thursday.”

Good on ya. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “Shares in Sezzle Inc., a Minneapolis-based financial-technology firm, rose sharply as they began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange Tuesday morning in Sydney. … Trading in Sezzle opened shortly after noon Sydney time, about halfway through the Tuesday session. A few hours later, Sezzle closed up 80% at 2.20 Australian dollars from the offering price of 1.22 Australian dollars.”

Case not corked, yet. Also in the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson writes: “It’s not that two Minnesota wineries don’t like the grapes grown here. They just want more options. … An Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Monday served up another round in court for the two wineries challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring most of their grapes to be grown within state borders. … The question of constitutionality now will go back to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright’s courtroom in Minneapolis. A year ago, Wright tossed out the case on procedural grounds, saying that Hastings’ Alexis Bailly Vineyard and New Prague’s Next Chapter Winery didn’t have legal standing to contest the law. … A three-judge Eighth Circuit panel ruled Monday that Wright was wrong, that the wineries do have legitimate standing to challenge the law. Wright will now be asked to rule on the substance of their claim.”

In other news…

The Washington Post looks at Minnesotan Kelly Catlin’s tragic story: “Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin could do it all. Until it all became too much.” [Washington Post]

Brrrrrrr: “New Record Low Recorded In International Falls” [WCCO]

On Milan’s Micronesians: “Island people discover their roots on the Minnesota prairie” [Duluth News Tribune]

Who’s hungry? “Minneapolis boy’s hot dog stand returns with new set of wheels” [KMSP]

Bawwwwww: “Minnesota Zoo welcomes second baby llama of the summer” [KARE]