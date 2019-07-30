Former DHS medical director calls agency leaders ‘hostile and dismissive’

For the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth reports, “The longtime medical director of Minnesota’s Medicaid program is opening up about problems within the sprawling Department of Human Services, one month after he lost his job. In an open letter to Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers Monday, Dr. Jeff Schiff called leaders of the agency’s health care administration ‘hostile and dismissive’ and said they often ignored clinical evidence when making key health care decisions. He called on state leaders to establish a mechanism for ongoing oversight of the agency, which has a nearly $18 billion budget and oversees a range of programs for vulnerable residents.”

The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez writes: “Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is offering to buy Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to Somalia so she will ‘appreciate America more,’ echoing President Trump’s racist statement that the Minnesota Democrat and three other congresswomen should ‘go back’ to the ‘totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.’ Paul made the remarks in an interview with Breitbart News at last week’s Turning Point USA conference in Washington.”

From the AP and MPR’s Mark Zdechlik: “Republican medical technology executive Kendall Qualls on Monday launched a congressional bid to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips in a swing suburban district. The Medina resident is executive vice president with PotentiaMetrics, an Austin, Texas-based data analytics company that he has described as ‘a disruptive startup company empowering patients with cancer’ using artificial intelligence.”

For the Forum News Service, Tess Williams tells us, “As the U.S. Department of Justice approves a merger to join two major mobile companies, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he still has concerns. Ellison joined 13 other attorneys general last month in a multistate attempt to block the T-Mobile and Sprint merger. Though the deal received blessings from the Department of Justice on Friday, July 26, and the Federal Communications Commission last month, the lawsuit will delay proceedings and could still kill the deal entirely. … Nonetheless, the decreased competition could lead to higher prices, fewer jobs and less service, Ellison said.”

For Business Insider, David Slotnick reports, “When the CEOs of major US airlines and freight carriers met with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in July, there was one person conspicuously missing: Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Far from going unnoticed, his absence became a sticking point for the president, according to a new detailed report by NBC News. … Trump ‘repeatedly harped’ on Bastian’s absence and criticized the airline for buying planes from the European planemaker Airbus rather than Boeing, an American firm, NBC said. He was particularly offended by Bastian’s absence because Delta had been so vocal in the fight against the Middle Eastern airlines. ‘The president kept going back to it’, a source who was at the meeting told NBC. ‘There was a lot of yelling.’”



For City Pages, Sarah Brumble writes, “Beer just tastes better with a good boy (or girl) tucked by your feet. This is a fact of life. The folks behind Unleashed: Hounds and Hops understand this, and want Minneapolitans to experience this sense of joy beyond the confines of their homes. Their motto? ‘Nothing brings people together better than good food, cold beer, and your best friend.’ The uniquely egalitarian bar will be Minnesota’s first combined indoor-outdoor off-leash dog park, tap house, and eatery. The future haven for two- and four-legged friends can be found on East Lyndale, right next to the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market.”

Says an AP story, “A Minnesota man will serve more than three years in prison for faking his own death eight years ago in Eastern Europe to collect a $2 million life insurance policy. Fifty-five-year-old Igor Vorotinov, formerly of Maple Grove, was sentenced for mail fraud Monday in U.S. District Court. Authorities alleged Vorotinov in 2011 arranged for a corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification on the body before placing it along a road in the former Soviet republic of Moldova.”

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach says, “At-home DNA tests promise a lot. There are kits that use your genetic code to find long lost relatives and detect possible diseases early.… But, as these tests become more popular, some groups and lawmakers are starting to wonder: What if your DNA data gets into the wrong hands? … In Minnesota, big players in the genetic testing business — Ancestry and 23andMe — hired lobbying power in May and legislators have drafted bills that they say will tighten consumer protections for Minnesotans submitting their DNA.”